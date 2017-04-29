Former Mayor Bob Ferraro dies at 81

Bob Ferraro, Boulder City’s first elected mayor and one of the longest continuously serving local public officials, died Saturday morning of natural causes following a lengthy illness. He was 81.

“He was the most positive person I ever met in my life,” said his wife, Connie Burnett-Ferraro. “He never complained.”

She said he was devoted to the people of Boulder City when he served as mayor, returning every call he received and helping everyone as best he could.

He was first appointed to the City Council in 1976 and served for 31 years, including six separate terms as mayor. Ferraro was was re-elected to the council nine times and in 1999 he became the city’s first elected mayor.

Ferraro was instrumental in the city’s 1995 acquisition of 200 square miles of vacant federal land in the Eldorado Valley south and west of the Boulder City Airport. The purchase made Boulder City the largest city in the state by area.

He also helped lead the effort that created the controlled growth ordinance, which required the city to obtain permission from voters to sell parcels of city-owned land larger than an acre.

Burnett-Ferraro said she met her husband after she began working as a temp at American Pacific after moving to the area from New York. She said she saw him at a restaurant in Boulder City, noticing his smile and happy demeanor, and thought to herself “That’s the kind of man I want to marry.”

They were married for 22 years.

Ferraro was born July 30, 1935, in Paradise Valley, 40 miles north of Winnemucca.

He graduated from Humboldt County High School in 1953 and obtained a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Nevada, Reno in 1957. Two years later, he earned his master’s degree in agronomy and range management.

In addition to his public service, Ferarro was a world-renowned bottle collector, co-authoring two books on the subject, as well as a collection of rare Nevada artifacts.

“His passion was bottle collecting,” Burnett-Ferraro said.

A portion of his collection remains in their Boulder City home, including several glass bottles colored purple by the sun, and a large selection of seltzer bottles.

A celebration of Ferraro’s life will be held later in Boulder City. After a private family gathering, his ashes will be buried in Boulder City and Paradise Valley, two of his favorite places in the state.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to the Boulder Dam Hotel. P.O. Box 61530, Boulder City, NV 89006, or to the University of Nevada, Reno Foundation at Morrill Hall, Reno, NV 89557.

This is a developing story. An updated version will appear in Thursday’s Boulder City Review.

