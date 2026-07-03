NDW invites all to learn more about bighorn

For several years now, the Nevada Department of Wildlife has been on hand at Hemenway Park in the summer to answer questions and talk about Boulder City’s unofficial mascots.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The River Mountains herd , many of which can be seen at Hemenway Park, has fluctuated in size over the years.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Staff from the Nevada Department of Wildlife will be on hand to answer questions at Hemenway Park every Sunday in July from 9 a.m. to noon to discuss bighorn sheep.

For several years now, the Nevada Department of Wildlife has been on hand at Hemenway Park in the summer to answer questions and talk about Boulder City’s unofficial mascots.

The park’s resident bighorn sheep draw thousands of locals and visitors to the park each year, which is why NDW staff come out to talk about them and to view them in a safe manner.

Staff will be on hand every Sunday in July from 9 a.m. to noon.

“So far, we’ve had a great turnout, both in visitors and sheep,” said Lauren MacLeod, wildlife education coordinator for the NDW. “We kicked off our annual summer bighorn sheep outreach program in mid-June, and each morning has provided excellent opportunities for visitors to observe sheep and take photos through our spotting scope and binoculars. We’ve consistently observed around 30 sheep, including a couple of new lambs.”

MacLeod said many visitors are surprised to learn that these sheep regularly move between the River Mountain Range and Hemenway Park. Some of the most common questions they receive are why the sheep come to the park, whether they live there year-round, and questions relating to different behaviors people observe while watching them.

“We hope that it (program) offers an opportunity to connect Nevadans with one of our state’s most iconic wildlife species right in their own community and introduce tourists to one of the things that makes Nevada so special,” she said. “By sharing information about bighorn sheep biology, behavior, and conservation, we hope people gain a greater appreciation for these animals and the challenges they face.”

It’s also an opportunity for NDW to promote responsible wildlife viewing and provide visitors with the tools and knowledge needed to observe wildlife safely and respectfully.

In regard the number of visitors to the park, MacLeod said she’s often surprised… to a point.

“It’s easy to understand why they’re so popular,” she said. “Bighorn sheep typically inhabit remote, rugged mountain ranges, and even there – excellent camouflage allows them to fly under the radar undetected. There are not many places that you can go where a bighorn sheep sighting is almost guaranteed at the right time of year – especially somewhere as accessible as Hemenway Park.”

Although Hemenway’s bighorn sheep are more accustomed to people than a typical herd, they are still wild animals and can be dangerous when startled or stressed, she said. This is especially true during the breeding season, which begins during the summer months. During this times, males (rams) can become aggressive and territorial as they compete for dominance.

“They spar, charge and collide their heavy horns together with tremendous force,” she said. “It’s a fascinating sight to watch, but definitely not something you want to find yourself stuck in the middle of.

“If a sheep changes its behavior because of your presence, you’re too close. Binoculars, spotting scopes, and camera zoom lenses are great ways to get a closer look without disturbing the animals.”

The River Mountains herd has experienced a population decrease over the past decade, MacLeod said. In 2015, the population was estimated at nearly 300 sheep. Following a pneumonia outbreak, the population declined and is currently estimated to be closer to 150 animals.

Disease and climate change remain two of the greatest conservation challenges facing desert bighorn sheep throughout the West. While the population is smaller than it once was, biologists continue to monitor the herd and its overall health.

“Encouragingly, we’ve continued to observe lamb recruitment, including new lambs this year, which is an important indicator for the herd’s future,” she added.