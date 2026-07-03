BC swimmers part of history
Last Thursday, dozens of Boulder City kids participated in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, which is held worldwide with more than 400,000 participants in 56 countries. Boulder City has participated in this event for several years.
Last Thursday, dozens of Boulder City kids participated in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, which is held worldwide with more than 400,000 participants in 56 countries. Boulder City has participated in this event for several years.
Photos By Ron Eland/Boulder City Review