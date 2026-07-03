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BC swimmers part of history

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Courtesy Photo Lynne Crose, seen here in her Boulder City home, was the recent victim of fraud ...
Boulder City woman scammed out of $250K
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Staff from the Nevada Department of Wildlife will be on hand to a ...
NDW invites all to learn more about bighorn
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Police blotter
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Inn and Sands Motel are two of the motels that w ...
City, owners differ on motel district
Last Thursday, dozens of Boulder City kids participated in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, which is held worldwide with more than 400,000 participants in 56 countries. Boulder City has participated in this event for several years. Photos By Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
July 2, 2026 - 5:00 pm
 

Last Thursday, dozens of Boulder City kids participated in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, which is held worldwide with more than 400,000 participants in 56 countries. Boulder City has participated in this event for several years.

Photos By Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

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Courtesy Photo Lynne Crose, seen here in her Boulder City home, was the recent victim of fraud ...
Boulder City woman scammed out of $250K
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Imagine being the victim of fraud that nearly drained your life savings. But instead of that money being stolen by a thief or online scam artist, it was at the hands of a trusted friend.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Staff from the Nevada Department of Wildlife will be on hand to a ...
NDW invites all to learn more about bighorn
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For several years now, the Nevada Department of Wildlife has been on hand at Hemenway Park in the summer to answer questions and talk about Boulder City’s unofficial mascots.

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Police blotter

More fun at the Backstop

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Inn and Sands Motel are two of the motels that w ...
City, owners differ on motel district
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The potential creation of a historic motel district for eight properties in town hit a roadblock last week. The potential project went from the front of the Boulder City Historic Preservation Commission’s stove to the back burner, at least for now.

Brandy Sandoval, a packaging supervisor, operates a blistering machine, an automated packaging ...
The Nevada manufacturer behind every crewed NASA mission since 1968
By Emerson Drewes / RJ

More than half a century after its founding, the family-owned company remains distinctly American. Its pens are manufactured in Boulder City, displayed in New York’s Museum of Modern Art as examples of industrial design and have appeared in pop culture, including the “Seinfeld” episode “The Pen.”

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Navy Hangar was constructed more then 90 years a ...
National designation sought for hangar
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s a small piece of Boulder City history that while out of sight, isn’t necessarily out of mind.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Last month, a group of people against a proposed data canter in E ...
Henderson mulls data center pause
By Alan Halaly / RJ

As cities and counties consider moratoriums, the stage is now set for a larger battle in Carson City.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Sancha Jenas-Keogh celebrates her victory at the 3A state meet on ...
3-sport standout Jenas-Keogh named Athlete of the Year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Excelling as a three-sport athlete, Boulder City High School senior Sancha Jenas-Keogh has been named Boulder City Review female athlete of the year.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City volleyeball star David Zwahlen is seen durin ...
Zwahlen earns BCR’s top athlete award
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Called a generational talent by his head coach, Boulder City High School senior boys volleyball star David Zwahlen has been named Boulder City Review male athlete of the year.

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Library gearing up for a busy July
More Than Books By the Boulder City Library

The month of July is stuffed to the brim with programs that are sure to be fun for patrons of all ages. We’ll have STEAM labs, music, and storytimes, all while celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence.