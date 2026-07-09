Americana at its Best on its Biggest Day

More than one-third of the parade entries were in the water zone.

Residents, as well as many from out of town, lined the parade route Saturday.

Those participating in the water portion of the parade were receiving as good as they were giving.

Thousands turned out to Veterans Memorial Park to see the fireworks show. Prior to the show, they enjoyed food and music by emcee Mike Pacini.

This year’s Damboree parade featured more than 100 entries.

The Boulder City High School class of 1986 enjoyed the parade as well as their 40th reunion.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, who is also a gubernatorial candidate, helped serve Saturday at the annual Rotary pancake breakfast.

Gov. Joe Lombardo waves to the crowd during the parade. Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony was in town later and spoke at Veterans Memorial Park just before the fireworks show.

The Boulder City Veterans Flying Group gave spectators an extra treat with several flyovers to kick off the parade.

Kace Conley takes aim during the parade’s water zone.

The Boulder City Veterans Flying Group gave spectators an extra treat with several flyovers to kick off the parade.

Gov. Joe Lombardo waves to the crowd during the parade. Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony was in town later and spoke at Veterans Memorial Park just before the fireworks show.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, who is also a gubernatorial candidate, helped serve Saturday at the annual Rotary pancake breakfast.

The Boulder City High School class of 1986 enjoyed the parade as well as their 40th reunion.

This year’s Damboree parade featured more than 100 entries.

Thousands turned out to Veterans Memorial Park to see the fireworks show. Prior to the show, they enjoyed food and music by emcee Mike Pacini.

Those participating in the water portion of the parade were receiving as good as they were giving.

Residents, as well as many from out of town, lined the parade route Saturday.

This year’s fireworks show offered several unique styles.

More than one-third of the parade entries were in the water zone.

Photos by Ron Eland • Boulder City Review