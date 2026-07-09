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Americana at its Best on its Biggest Day

Kace Conley takes aim during the parade’s water zone.
Kace Conley takes aim during the parade’s water zone.
The Boulder City Veterans Flying Group gave spectators an extra treat with several flyovers to ...
The Boulder City Veterans Flying Group gave spectators an extra treat with several flyovers to kick off the parade.
Gov. Joe Lombardo waves to the crowd during the parade. Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony was in town la ...
Gov. Joe Lombardo waves to the crowd during the parade. Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony was in town later and spoke at Veterans Memorial Park just before the fireworks show.
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, who is also a gubernatorial candidate, helped serve Saturda ...
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, who is also a gubernatorial candidate, helped serve Saturday at the annual Rotary pancake breakfast.
The Boulder City High School class of 1986 enjoyed the parade as well as their 40th reunion.
The Boulder City High School class of 1986 enjoyed the parade as well as their 40th reunion.
This year’s Damboree parade featured more than 100 entries.
This year’s Damboree parade featured more than 100 entries.
Thousands turned out to Veterans Memorial Park to see the fireworks show. Prior to the show, th ...
Thousands turned out to Veterans Memorial Park to see the fireworks show. Prior to the show, they enjoyed food and music by emcee Mike Pacini.
Those participating in the water portion of the parade were receiving as good as they were giving.
Those participating in the water portion of the parade were receiving as good as they were giving.
Residents, as well as many from out of town, lined the parade route Saturday.
Residents, as well as many from out of town, lined the parade route Saturday.
This year’s fireworks show offered several unique styles.
This year’s fireworks show offered several unique styles.
More than one-third of the parade entries were in the water zone.
More than one-third of the parade entries were in the water zone.
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Ed Cave, Grant Turner and Bret Runion, inside the former Central ...
Search continues for store tenant
Photo courtesy Jeremy Reed Chris Render is Boulder City High School's new varsity football ...
Chris Render takes over varsity football program
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Signs like this one could be found around Boulder City in the yar ...
Data center petition falls short
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City reaches agreement with Blue Collar employees
Photos by Ron Eland • Boulder City Review
July 9, 2026 - 8:25 am
 

Kace Conley takes aim during the parade’s water zone.

The Boulder City Veterans Flying Group gave spectators an extra treat with several flyovers to kick off the parade.

Gov. Joe Lombardo waves to the crowd during the parade. Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony was in town later and spoke at Veterans Memorial Park just before the fireworks show.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, who is also a gubernatorial candidate, helped serve Saturday at the annual Rotary pancake breakfast.

The Boulder City High School class of 1986 enjoyed the parade as well as their 40th reunion.

This year’s Damboree parade featured more than 100 entries.

Thousands turned out to Veterans Memorial Park to see the fireworks show. Prior to the show, they enjoyed food and music by emcee Mike Pacini.

Those participating in the water portion of the parade were receiving as good as they were giving.

Residents, as well as many from out of town, lined the parade route Saturday.

This year’s fireworks show offered several unique styles.

More than one-third of the parade entries were in the water zone.

Photos by Ron Eland • Boulder City Review

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Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Ed Cave, Grant Turner and Bret Runion, inside the former Central ...
Search continues for store tenant
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s been a year since a trio of local business owners and friends purchased the former Central Market with a plan of bringing a second grocery store to Boulder City.

Photo courtesy Jeremy Reed Chris Render is Boulder City High School's new varsity football ...
Chris Render takes over varsity football program
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Ready to set the tone with a new culture and identity, the Boulder City High School football program will be helmed by Chris Render this upcoming season.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Signs like this one could be found around Boulder City in the yar ...
Data center petition falls short
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

A recent petition seeking to add three questions to this year’s general election ballot, one of which deals with data centers, failed to receive enough verified signatures in order to move forward.

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City reaches agreement with Blue Collar employees
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Late last month, the Boulder City Council approved a new three-year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) for the Teamsters Local 14 Blue Collar Bargaining Unit (BCBU).

This city map shows the now-formerly proposed location of the Townsite Solar 2 LLC data center ...
Data center proposal withdrawn
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The developer who proposed a data center near I-11 and US-95 has withdrawn its application to the Boulder City Land Management Process.

Courtesy Photo Lynne Crose, seen here in her Boulder City home, was the recent victim of fraud ...
Boulder City woman scammed out of $250K
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Imagine being the victim of fraud that nearly drained your life savings. But instead of that money being stolen by a thief or online scam artist, it was at the hands of a trusted friend.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Staff from the Nevada Department of Wildlife will be on hand to a ...
NDW invites all to learn more about bighorn
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For several years now, the Nevada Department of Wildlife has been on hand at Hemenway Park in the summer to answer questions and talk about Boulder City’s unofficial mascots.

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Police blotter

More fun at the Backstop

BC swimmers part of history
Last Thursday, dozens of Boulder City kids participated in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, which is held worldwide with more than 400,000 participants in 56 countries. Boulder City has participated in this event for several years. Photos By Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Last Thursday, dozens of Boulder City kids participated in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, which is held worldwide with more than 400,000 participants in 56 countries. Boulder City has participated in this event for several years.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Inn and Sands Motel are two of the motels that w ...
City, owners differ on motel district
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The potential creation of a historic motel district for eight properties in town hit a roadblock last week. The potential project went from the front of the Boulder City Historic Preservation Commission’s stove to the back burner, at least for now.