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3-sport standout Jenas-Keogh named Athlete of the Year

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Sancha Jenas-Keogh celebrates her victory at the 3A state meet on ...
Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Sancha Jenas-Keogh celebrates her victory at the 3A state meet on May 16.
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Excelling as a three-sport athlete, Boulder City High School senior Sancha Jenas-Keogh has been named Boulder City Review female athlete of the year.

“Being acknowledged as the top female athlete at Boulder City High School is a title that I am so proud of and so overjoyed to have,” Jenas-Keogh said. “I have put in a lot of hard work and effort as an athlete to be the best I can be and being acknowledged for everything means a lot to me. This title not only is something I am proud of but is something that makes me want to keep going in my athletic career.”

An individual champion for the girls track and field program, Jenas-Keogh was also a large part of the Eagles girls soccer program, who earned a postseason berth, as well as the flag football program.

“This is the latest exclamation point on a phenomenal career here at Boulder City,” track and field head coach Mark Misuraca said. “She’s been a three-sport athlete for four years here and she’s given a lot to the school and never took a break. Even though she’s leaving, she was a leader who led by example and brought momentum to our program. I know she’ll have a lasting impact on the girls who are returning next season.”

A decorated track and field athlete, Jenas-Keogh won individual state titles this past season in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, while finishing as the state runner-up in the high jump.

For her efforts, she was named to the All Southern Nevada team featuring the top athletes, regardless of classification.

Excelling on the field as well, Jenas-Keogh doubled as an offensive and defensive playmaker for the flag football program, helping the Eagles finish with a 7-9 record.

A Swiss Army Knife on offense, Jenas-Keogh rushed for 1,240 yards, generated 417 receiving yards and threw for 130 passing yards. The dynamic senior accumulated 16 touchdowns between the three offensive categories.

A coach’s dream on defense, Jenas-Keogh led the team in both tackles (105) and sacks (10).

“Sancha is a talented athlete,” flag football head coach Sandy Cameron said. “Her commitment and dedication on and off the field is truly remarkable.She’s a player that every coach would love to have on their team. She has undoubtedly inspired her teammates, encoured growth and empowered them to pursue excellence in their game. I have had the honor of coaching her for the past four years, and it has been a rewarding experience.”

Serving as a team captain for the girls soccer program, Jenas-Keogh helped the Eagles to a 7-6-4 record, after making 46 steals with a goal and assist apiece.

Extending her career beyond the prep ranks, Jenas-Keogh will spend the next four years at the University of Redlands, where she’ll look to duplicate her track and field success.

“My sports career at Boulder City High School has always been something I’m proud of,” she said. “I have made many memories throughout these past four years and they are memories I will always cherish. I am so grateful to have such amazing coaches and teammates during my time at Boulder City High School. I am so grateful for the people who have supported me and congratulated me on my success. They are the ones that made me want to be better and try harder as well as my friends and family. Finally, I just want to thank my mom and dad, Sabrina and Tyler for always being there for me throughout all my sports. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

While Jenas-Keogh was the best she could be this past season, numerous Eagles girls athletes shined bright as well, with basketball star Makenzie Martorano, swim star Zoey McClaren, and tennis stars Kendall Shamo and Mariah Torgesen earning consideration from the editorial staff of Boulder City Review.

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