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Police blotter

July 2, 2026 - 5:01 pm
 

More fun at the Backstop

June 24, 1:01 p.m.

A man came into the police department lobby and requested to file a report about an assault that he said had taken place the previous night. According to the man, another male who he did not know punched him in the face on the sidewalk adjacent to the front door of a local bar. He reported that the alleged assailant was holding a drink glass at the time and said he was injured and required stitches to close the wound or wounds. He reported that he had gone to Boulder City Hospital the previous night to have his injuries taken care of. He also reported that both the bar and a separate business next the bar had security camera footage of the incident. The report says that the man was given a voluntary statement form to complete and that he was going to both of the businesses to check for security camera footage. The dispatch report does not specify if any other action was taken by police.

Lanes closed

June 24, 6:15 p.m.

Both northbound travel lanes of Veterans Memorial at Boulder City Parkway had to be closed for more than an hour after an accident that appears to be a single-vehicle incident resulted in, according to the dispatch report, “about 200 feet of glass” in the road. An initial call to police reported an accident with no injuries and officers were dispatched after approximately five calls about the accident were received. When they arrived, they found a 65-year-old female driver of a silver Toyota Tacoma sitting behind the wheel and bleeding from the nose. The report does not say if the woman needed medical care. It does, however, include the information that the woman was armed and that a gun was taken into custody for “safekeeping.” According to the report a call went in to the Public Works Department at 6:42 p.m. but the street sweeper did not arrive on scene until 7:27 p.m. when all travel lanes were closed while the sweeper removed the broken glass from the roadway. All lanes were reportedly reopened about 10 minutes later.

Up against the wall

June 25, 9:50 p.m.

What appears to have been a traffic stop escalated when police reported that a gray Ford F-150 sped away, apparently after officers tried to stop the truck. (The beginning of the incident in the report has been redacted.) A citizen on Bluebird Drive told police that a truck matching the description had pulled into a parking lot and that the male occupant had left the truck running and fled the scene, jumping over a block wall and headed towards a mobile home where the reporting person believed the subject lives. Multiple reports came in of a man running past multiple homes in the park. The report states that neighbors reported a second car, a Dodge Charger carrying the suspect and a Husky dog, was seen leaving the area. At that point, the report has been edited and no other information is listed other than that a person was taken into custody and booked into Clark County Detention Center on unspecified charges.

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