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Mariani’s motion to dismiss delayed; new date July 15

Frank Mariani, a former Boulder City High School football coach, who is accused of lewdness, ap ...
Frank Mariani, a former Boulder City High School football coach, who is accused of lewdness, appears in court with his attorney, Tom Ericsson, right, during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, May 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
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The trial of a former Boulder City High School football coach has been scheduled for Sept. 8 in District Court in Las Vegas.

Frank “Bubba” Mariani was scheduled to appear in court on Monday of this week for a scheduled motion to dismiss, according to a court document. However, that appearance has been moved to July 15. On that same day and time, the court is set to hear a Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus, which challenges a person’s detention.

Mariani’s only other court dates prior to the scheduled trial is a status check for trial readiness on Aug. 5 and a calendar call on Aug. 31.

In early May, Mariani, 46, pleaded not guilty to several felony sexual misconduct charges. A week prior he was indicted on counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 16, child abuse, neglect or endangerment and lewdness in the presence of a child or vulnerable person.

In mid-May, additional charges were filed against Mariani regarding alleged misconduct against female students when he was employed by Desert Pines High School a decade ago. At that time the Clark County District Attorney’s office did not pursue the charges.

In all, Mariani now faces 15 felony charges.

Mariani served as Boulder City’s varsity football coach from 2023 until this past fall. He has been replaced by Chris Render, one of the team’s assistant coaches.

Boulder City police have accused Mariani of misconduct that included slapping players’ buttocks, instructing a player to create an AI-generated video of two other players kissing, talking about dreams of him having sex with minors and reaching for a player’s genitals, according to an arrest report. He also is accused of showing his underwear to players in a locker room and moving his genitals.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Noble Brigham contributed to this report.

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