86°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Juveniles arrested after crime spree; facing multiple charges

Special to the Boulder City Review
August 1, 2024 - 5:00 pm
 

On the morning of July 29, the Boulder City Police Department received a report of a hit-and-run vehicle crash near Quail Road and Buchanan.

Responding officers found the single-vehicle crash, unoccupied in the ditch. Based on information found inside the vehicle, detectives contacted a local resident and learned that the resident’s vehicle had been burglarized.

The victim identified multiple items that had been taken from his vehicle. Officers on scene at the crash found several of the items hidden under a tree near the crash scene.

Further investigation revealed that multiple vehicles had been burglarized in the neighborhood near Broadmoor Circle. Detectives were able to get a description of the suspects from a surveillance video provided by the victim. Witnesses later pointed officers to the area of Adams Boulevard and Gingerwood Street.

Day shift officers located the suspects on Gingerwood Street, near Red Mountain Drive, and attempted to detain them.

At that time, the suspects fled on foot into the Gingerwood Mobile Home Park. A perimeter was established, and a search ensued with all available assets, including aerial drones and a K9 team. During the search, officers recovered a stolen 9mm pistol, believed to be related to this investigation, which had been reported stolen through LVMPD.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., the suspects were located, and another foot pursuit ensued. After a coordinated effort, the suspects, two male juveniles, were taken into custody on multiple charges.

The juveniles, whose names were not released, were processed and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Justice Detention Center on various charges.

At this time, those charges include burglary, grand larceny of a firearm, petit larceny, injury to other property, possession of stolen property (less than $1,200), obstruction of a public officer, resisting public officer, and conspiracy to commit burglary.

THE LATEST
Clark County School District image Beginning this school year, all junior high and high school ...
Cell phone pouches required
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

With the 2024-25 school year set to start later this month, two new initiatives by the Clark County School District are receiving mixed reviews.

Council weighing critcal labor shortage option
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When it comes to hiring high-level city employees, small communities including Boulder City are at a distinct disadvantage. Actually a few of them.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review It’s anticipated that the travel center next to Railroad Pass C ...
RR Pass travel centers sold
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Calling it a “win-win” for everyone, Joseph DeSimone, founder of DeSimone Gaming and owner of Railroad Pass Casino, told the Review late last week that both the travel centers on his property have been sold.

Courtesy photo Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea
BCPD address rising impaired-driving cases
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Is it legal marijuana or just people thinking they can have one more cocktail for the road that’s too blame?

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The hangar from the original Boulder City Airport is today used a ...
Commission moves to address old hangar
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Driving into Boulder City it’s very easy to pass a piece of Southern Nevada history without even seeing it.

bcr default image
LMNRA announces Government Wash restrictions
Special to the Boulder City Review

The National Park Service is closing the Government Wash portion of Lake Mead National Recreation Area to motor vehicle access and overnight camping beginning Aug. 1.

Photo courtesy Angelica Moorhead Angelica (Gomez) Moorhead, right, is joined by her twin, Anton ...
Seeing double: Life as, or with, twins
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Being that it’s not an official holiday, few may know that Aug. 3 is National Twins Day. But for a trio of Boulder City residents, they definitely know a thing or two about twins.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City United Methodist Church was seeking a master pla ...
Planning Commission denies church housing project
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Despite agreeing that there is a need in town for affordable senior housing, the majority of those on the Boulder City Planning Commission did not feel the location of a proposed multi-family complex was appropriate based upon current zoning and a previous agreement.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review State-mandated turf removal at Boulder City Municipal Golf Course ...
Unpacking the golf course deturfing issue
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When the Boulder City Municipal Golf Course opened in 1973, it was a kind of golden age for golf as a suburban pastime.

(Photo courtesy of Cokie Booth) Cokie Booth poses with two of her four dogs as a City Council c ...
Fancier permits now available through city
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The long-contentious issue of allowing people to get a permit to keep more than three dogs and cats in their homes came to an end as the permit process opened up this week.