Juveniles arrested after crime spree; facing multiple charges

On the morning of July 29, the Boulder City Police Department received a report of a hit-and-run vehicle crash near Quail Road and Buchanan.

Responding officers found the single-vehicle crash, unoccupied in the ditch. Based on information found inside the vehicle, detectives contacted a local resident and learned that the resident’s vehicle had been burglarized.

The victim identified multiple items that had been taken from his vehicle. Officers on scene at the crash found several of the items hidden under a tree near the crash scene.

Further investigation revealed that multiple vehicles had been burglarized in the neighborhood near Broadmoor Circle. Detectives were able to get a description of the suspects from a surveillance video provided by the victim. Witnesses later pointed officers to the area of Adams Boulevard and Gingerwood Street.

Day shift officers located the suspects on Gingerwood Street, near Red Mountain Drive, and attempted to detain them.

At that time, the suspects fled on foot into the Gingerwood Mobile Home Park. A perimeter was established, and a search ensued with all available assets, including aerial drones and a K9 team. During the search, officers recovered a stolen 9mm pistol, believed to be related to this investigation, which had been reported stolen through LVMPD.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., the suspects were located, and another foot pursuit ensued. After a coordinated effort, the suspects, two male juveniles, were taken into custody on multiple charges.

The juveniles, whose names were not released, were processed and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Justice Detention Center on various charges.

At this time, those charges include burglary, grand larceny of a firearm, petit larceny, injury to other property, possession of stolen property (less than $1,200), obstruction of a public officer, resisting public officer, and conspiracy to commit burglary.