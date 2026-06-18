A rad evening in downtown Boulder City

Saturday night, a large crowd donned their best 1980s attire, which included an abundance of neon-colored clothing as part of the aptly-named Neon Nights. The block party was hosted by Main Street Boulder City and served as a make-up event for their planned New Year’s Eve celebration, which was canceled due to impending weather. Attendees filled the restautants and bars along the steet, while listening to 80s music played by DJ Mike Pacini.