A rad evening in downtown Boulder City

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Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Prior to being sworn in as the current Boulder City Chamber of Co ...
Chamber of commerce honors its own
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Mariani’s motion to dismiss delayed; new date July 15
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See Spot Run lease with city is expected to be renewed
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
June 18, 2026 - 9:00 am
 

Saturday night, a large crowd donned their best 1980s attire, which included an abundance of neon-colored clothing as part of the aptly-named Neon Nights. The block party was hosted by Main Street Boulder City and served as a make-up event for their planned New Year’s Eve celebration, which was canceled due to impending weather. Attendees filled the restautants and bars along the steet, while listening to 80s music played by DJ Mike Pacini.

Photos by Ron Eland/ Boulder City Review

By Ron Eland

Boulder City Review

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Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Prior to being sworn in as the current Boulder City Chamber of Co ...
Chamber of commerce honors its own
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Think of it as the Academy Awards for Boulder City businesses.

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See Spot Run lease with city is expected to be renewed
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

A bill was introduced last week by city council that gives those with dogs a second option to let them run free regardless of the time of day.

Danielle Summerfield and her son Beau, of Henderson, enjoyed the morning.
Fishing for free
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

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Eagles swimmers bring home postseason honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Following a successful swim season, six Eagle boys swimmers and one girls swimmer represented Boulder City High School on the All-Southern Nevada team.

Photo courtesy Cael Starley Boulder City's Spencer Aten puts the ball in play for the Eag ...
Aten named one of best
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing as 3A state champion runners-up, three Boulder City High School baseball players were selected to the All-Southern Nevada team, representing the top players in the state, regardless of classification.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Pride in high school sports is evident in many ways in Boulder Ci ...
Golden Eagle Hall of Fame inductees named
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For Boulder City High School athletes, it’s one of the biggest honors a former Eagle can get.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Despite triple-digit temperatures last week, Boulder City artist ...
Unique art canvas

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City boys volleyball star David Zwahlen spikes th ...
Eagles earn prestigious volleyball honor
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping guide Boulder City High School back to the 3A state title, four Eagles volleyball players were named to the 2026 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team, which consists of players from all divisions.