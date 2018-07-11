Sports Brief, July 12

Free bowling program for kids returns to BC

Boulder Bowl is once again offering the Kids Bowl Free program this summer. The national program provides two free games of bowling daily to those 18 and younger.

Boulder Bowl offers the program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, 3:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday and from 1-6:30 p.m. Friday.

Advance registration is required. Once registered, passes for bowling will be emailed each week; the printed coupons must be brought to the alley. Shoe rental is not included.

The bowling program continues through Aug. 31.

Boulder Bowl is at 504 California Ave. Before heading to the bowling alley, call 702-293-2368 to check for lane availability.

For details and to register, visit www.kidsbowlfree.com.