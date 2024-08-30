92°F
News

Utilities director outlines state of compliance

Screenshot Utilities Director Joseph Stubitz addresses the city council.
Screenshot Utilities Director Joseph Stubitz addresses the city council.
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
August 29, 2024 - 5:04 pm
 

In scheduling that some might call ironic, immediately after approving a plan that would see the Municipal Golf Course continue to use 20% more water than allowed by law, the city council heard a presentation from Utilities Director Joseph Stubitz in which he outlined just how serious the drought is and how the city is working to comply with state law by removing turf from city parks and from areas surrounding city buildings.

The law Stubitz was referencing is AB356, which was passed in 2021, and says that businesses, cities, apartment owners and HOAs (pretty much every entity except for private homeowners) had to remove turf deemed to be “non-functional” by Jan. 1, 2027. Actually, to be exact, the law does not say anyone has to remove the turf. It just makes it illegal to use water from the Colorado River to irrigate those areas. Since virtually all of the water used in Southern Nevada comes from the river, it amounts to the same thing. If it is not deemed as functional, then it needs to go.

Stubitz reported that the driver for these changes is drought. The Colorado River Basin, which stretches across seven states and into northern Mexico, has been in a period of prolonged drought since 2000. It is one of the driest periods in more than a century. He also noted that Lake Mead is significantly below its historic average in terms of depth to the point where it is posing a risk to both water supplies and hydropower generation.

He said that Boulder City is preparing to comply with AB356 by removing non-functional turf in various areas of the city. This includes most of the parks as well as turf in front of City Hall, the parks and recreation building and police headquarters.

Most of the removal in parks tends to be in perimeters around parks and the removal of turf in parkways between sidewalks and the street. Stubitz noted that the city has requested waivers from some of the law’s requirements and that work on turf removal in city parks is ongoing.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The felony animal cruelty investigation by the Boulder City Police Department continues regarding a 10-week-old puppy that was brutally beaten and maimed earlier this month.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When the Review decided to put a question about leash laws on social media and to solicit comments, the level of response was a bit overwhelming. The question elicited nearly 100 comments and the ratio was more than 10-1 in favor of enacting a stricter leash law.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In what came as a bit of a surprise to some observers, the city council voted unanimously this week to move forward with a turf reduction program at the Municipal Golf Course that will see the facility use about 20% more water than allowed under their own ordinance passed in 2022.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It may sound like a riddle, but Pat Richardson is not a police officer yet he works for the department. He doesn’t seek out illegal activities, but he can issues citations.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

So, you have a great little house in or near the historic district and, to your annoyance, between events and employees for various local businesses, there are cars parked in front of your house pretty much every day.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It’s a topic that’s once again gaining momentum and debate within the city.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Many veterans of World War II, the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War were shipped off to foreign lands once they turned 18, with some still in high school.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The first week of school is always an exciting one for students as they meet their teacher(s), see old friends and make new ones.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

