Trump talks to conservative faithful at CPAC anual convention

In this Feb. 29, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in Hanoi, following his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

OXON HILL, Md. — President Donald Trump addressed CPAC at its annual convention Saturday for the third time since he won the Oval Office after what was a roller-coaster week even for this drama-prone commander in chief.

Monday morning Trump addressed the National Governors Association in the morning. Later, Air Force One carried Trump to Hanoi so that he could attend his second summit with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.

On Tuesday, former Trump personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen began his first of three days testifying before Congress. In the only open hearing Wednesday, Cohen branded Trump a “conman,” a “cheat” and a racist.”

In Hanoi Wednesday night, Trump and Kim held a grip-and-grin for the cameras.

Then Thursday, a schedule that featured a signing ceremony for a joint agreement on denuclearization effectively was torn up. Instead, Trump held a news conference where he made it clear there would be no agreement.

Then he hopped Air Force One back to Washington.

Trump landed to news stories about the president ordering former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to give his son-in-law and top aide Jared Kushner a security clearance.

“When he (Trump) wants to recharge, he returns to his base here at CPAC,” American Conservatie Union chairman Matt Schlapp told the group.

