Smooth transition to cell pouches

It’s been nearly a month since the Clark County School District-imposed use of cell phone pouches was implemented and so far, in in Boulder City at least, things have gone smoothly.

Photo courtesy Amy Wagner/BCHS Students in grade six and above must now use a cell phone pouch during school hours as directed by the Clark County School District.

Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner said the implementation of the pouches has been a smooth one and that there has been no negative feedback from either students or parents.

Students place their phones in non-locking, signal-blocking pouches that prevent cell phones and other devices from sending or receiving signals while inside the pouch.

While students in sixth grade and above have to use the pouches, the district allowed elementary schools to opt out if they wished. Both King and Mitchell elementary school principals chose to do just that.

“The signal-blocking pouches are proving effective, and our students have adapted well to using them consistently,” Garrett Junior High Principal Melanie Teemant said. “Each student has been assigned a pouch for the year, which they carry along with their ID badge. I’ve been impressed with how smoothly they transition once they arrive, showing their ID and placing their phone in the pouch before entering the school.

“This routine has become much like hanging up your keys when you get home. At the end of the day, teachers remind students to retrieve their phones, store their IDs in the pouch, and tuck everything back into their backpacks for the next day.”

Teemant said they have not encountered any pushback or concerns from students or parents, noting that most adults seem to agree that phones aren’t necessary during school hours. If students need to make a call, they can use the office phone, and for educational purposes, they have their Chromebooks.

“Like anything new, is it just a matter of the kids getting used to it,” she said. “I would agree that it is about establishing a routine and reinforcing the policy with consistency. It doesn’t hurt that our students are amazing.”

Emails to the CCSD public information office seeking comment on how things are going district-wide, were not returned. But when it was announced that all high school and junior high students would have to use them, Interim Superintendent Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell explained the need.

“This is a critical step as we work to ensure that students and educators are in a safe, non-disruptive space that fosters learning and provides students with the quality education they deserve,” she said in a CCSD release.

Another CCSD requirement this year that had received far less pushback is that all middle/junior high and high school students will be required to wear ID badges while on campus during school hours. Teemant said teachers and staff will have to do the same and wear them at all times.

Wagner said that of the two new initiatives, this is the one that has been a bit more difficult.

“We have to keep reminding them that they have to wear them,” she said, adding that it may take a while for them to get used to doing so.