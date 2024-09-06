103°F
Smooth transition to cell pouches

Photo courtesy Amy Wagner/BCHS Students in grade six and above must now use a cell phone pouch ...
Photo courtesy Amy Wagner/BCHS Students in grade six and above must now use a cell phone pouch during school hours as directed by the Clark County School District.
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
September 5, 2024 - 5:10 pm
 

It’s been nearly a month since the Clark County School District-imposed use of cell phone pouches was implemented and so far, in in Boulder City at least, things have gone smoothly.

Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner said the implementation of the pouches has been a smooth one and that there has been no negative feedback from either students or parents.

Students place their phones in non-locking, signal-blocking pouches that prevent cell phones and other devices from sending or receiving signals while inside the pouch.

While students in sixth grade and above have to use the pouches, the district allowed elementary schools to opt out if they wished. Both King and Mitchell elementary school principals chose to do just that.

“The signal-blocking pouches are proving effective, and our students have adapted well to using them consistently,” Garrett Junior High Principal Melanie Teemant said. “Each student has been assigned a pouch for the year, which they carry along with their ID badge. I’ve been impressed with how smoothly they transition once they arrive, showing their ID and placing their phone in the pouch before entering the school.

“This routine has become much like hanging up your keys when you get home. At the end of the day, teachers remind students to retrieve their phones, store their IDs in the pouch, and tuck everything back into their backpacks for the next day.”

Teemant said they have not encountered any pushback or concerns from students or parents, noting that most adults seem to agree that phones aren’t necessary during school hours. If students need to make a call, they can use the office phone, and for educational purposes, they have their Chromebooks.

“Like anything new, is it just a matter of the kids getting used to it,” she said. “I would agree that it is about establishing a routine and reinforcing the policy with consistency. It doesn’t hurt that our students are amazing.”

Emails to the CCSD public information office seeking comment on how things are going district-wide, were not returned. But when it was announced that all high school and junior high students would have to use them, Interim Superintendent Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell explained the need.

“This is a critical step as we work to ensure that students and educators are in a safe, non-disruptive space that fosters learning and provides students with the quality education they deserve,” she said in a CCSD release.

Another CCSD requirement this year that had received far less pushback is that all middle/junior high and high school students will be required to wear ID badges while on campus during school hours. Teemant said teachers and staff will have to do the same and wear them at all times.

Wagner said that of the two new initiatives, this is the one that has been a bit more difficult.

“We have to keep reminding them that they have to wear them,” she said, adding that it may take a while for them to get used to doing so.

THE LATEST
Courtesy of Boulder City An image from the historic preservation guidelines for exterior change ...
Is it OK for me to build an addition onto my house?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Over the past week, city staff has been touting (via social media) new exterior design guidelines for properties in the Historic District. The guidelines were adopted by the Historic Preservation Commission back in May of this year.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Interstate-11 remained open while a transformer burned ...
Fire destroys transformer
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Last Thursday night, a large plume of smoke could easily be seen, not only in Boulder City, but Henderson residents reported seeing it as well.

Screenshot Acting City Manager Michael Mays addresses the council regarding a fence in the city ...
Council votes unanimously to remove fence
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Getting a permit for something like a fence in your front yard may seem like a contrivance. Intrusive government and all that. But, here’s the deal, deciding to bypass that step may end up meaning you have to tear that fence out at your own expense.

Photo courtesy City of Boulder City After nearly $10,000 worth of medical treatment and surgeri ...
Abused puppy on the mend
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The felony animal cruelty investigation by the Boulder City Police Department continues regarding a 10-week-old puppy that was brutally beaten and maimed earlier this month.

Getty Images Miniature golden doodle leaps up for a tennis ball playing fetch on a park field.
Poll: Public strongly backs tougher leash law
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When the Review decided to put a question about leash laws on social media and to solicit comments, the level of response was a bit overwhelming. The question elicited nearly 100 comments and the ratio was more than 10-1 in favor of enacting a stricter leash law.

Courtesy of Boulder City The revised plan would remove much less turf but would not meet mandat ...
City Council defies SNWA
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In what came as a bit of a surprise to some observers, the city council voted unanimously this week to move forward with a turf reduction program at the Municipal Golf Course that will see the facility use about 20% more water than allowed under their own ordinance passed in 2022.

Screenshot Utilities Director Joseph Stubitz addresses the city council.
Utilities director outlines state of compliance
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In scheduling that some might call ironic, immediately after approving a plan that would see the Municipal Golf Course continue to use 20% more water than allowed by law, the city council heard a presentation from Utilities Director Joseph Stubitz in which he outlined just how serious the drought is and how the city is working to comply with state law by removing turf from city parks and from areas surrounding city buildings.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City’s Code Enforcement officer, Pat Richardson, has be ...
Richardson puts police skills to good use
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It may sound like a riddle, but Pat Richardson is not a police officer yet he works for the department. He doesn’t seek out illegal activities, but he can issues citations.

Courtesy of Boulder City Flow chart showing what is - and is not - legal when it comes to parki ...
Can that guy park in front of my house all day?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

So, you have a great little house in or near the historic district and, to your annoyance, between events and employees for various local businesses, there are cars parked in front of your house pretty much every day.