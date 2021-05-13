90°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Police officers promoted

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
May 12, 2021 - 5:00 pm
 
Updated May 12, 2021 - 5:11 pm
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A ceremony to promote and swear in Boulder City Pol ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A ceremony to promote and swear in Boulder City Police Department officers was held Thursday, May 6, at the recreation center. Taking part in the ceremony were, from left, Aaron Johnson, who was promoted to commander; Vincent Albowicz, who was promotoed to lieutenant; Chief Tim Shea; Chris Slack, who was promoted to sergeant; Jeannette Woolsey, who was promoted to sergeant; and Parker Steele, who joined the department.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Police officer Aaron Johnson has his n ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Police officer Aaron Johnson has his new commander’s rank badge pinned on his uniform by his 6-year-old twin sons Avner, left, and Ayden during a promotion and oath of office ceremony Thursday, May 6, at the Boulder City Recreation Center.

Boulder City Police Department promoted four officers and swore in another during a special ceremony May 6.

Lt. Aaron Johnson was promoted to commander, Sgt. Vincent Albowicz was promoted to lieutenant, officers Chris Slack and Jeannette Woolsey were promoted to sergeant, and Parker Steele was sworn in as a member of the department during the ceremony held at the city’s recreation center.

Johnson, who has been with the department since September 2006, was promoted to sergeant in April 2012 and has served as patrol, K-9, field training, department training and detective sergeant, as well as rangemaster. He was promoted to lieutenant in April 2021 and has been selected to attend the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Albowicz has been with the department since April 1998 and was promoted to sergeant in August 2005. In addition to helping lead patrol officers, detectives and administration positions, he manages all of the department’s radio and communications systems in the new electronic security operations. He attended the FBI’s National Academy.

Slack was a deputy sheriff for several years with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office before joining the department in May 2014. He has held a number of assignments as a patrol officer and detective, including time as a special victims investigator. He was assigned to Metropolitan Police Department’s Counter Terrorism Unit.

Woolsey joined the department as a dispatcher in 1999 and was promoted to lead dispatcher before becoming an officer in August 2006. Among her assignments have been a field training officer, acting sergeant and as part of the Las Vegas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force. She received a meritorious service award in 2019.

A native of Las Vegas, Steele is a 2013 graduate of Foothill High School and has been a resident of Boulder City since then. He came to the department from the Metropolitan Police Department, where he was a patrol officer.

Before promoting and swearing in the officers, Chief Tim Shea called the oath of office a promise to themselves, the department and their families to do the job. He said Boulder City’s officers live up to that promise “each and every day.”

Johnson also noted that the badges being pinned on the officers were “recycled,” calling them a symbol of the traditions they are upholding.

“They may be dented or chipped, but they are worn with pride, honor and dignity,” he said.

In March, City Council approved adding two lieutenant spots to the department, creating a level of middle management necessary for professional development and certification. Middle manager positions also are responsible for ensuring policies and directives are followed.

At that time, the department’s highest ranking officers, other than the chief, were sergeants.

Johnson and Tom Healing were promoted to lieutenant in April; with Johnson’s promotion, Albowicz fills the vacated lieutenant position.

Both lieutenants report to the commander, according to Shea.

In addition to recognizing the officers, Shea presented a retirement badge to Tina Ransom, who served as a dispatcher for 19 years, calling her one of the department’s “unsung heroes who frequently get taken for granted.”

In addition to working all shifts as a dispatcher, she was an instrumental part of the department’s Citizen Academy and wrote a weekly column for the Boulder City Review.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
City Council is keeping its regular meetings at 7 p.m. even though some members want to explore ...
Proposal to change council meeting time fails
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council meetings will continue to start at 7 p.m., even though some members would like them to start earlier.

Boulder City Municipal Airport City Council introduced a bill for new fuel standards for the Bo ...
Council aims to adopt new airport fuel standards
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The fuel standards for Boulder City Municipal Airport are back on the table as City Council will discuss them at a meeting in June.

The city is holding a public meeting from 4-5:30 p.m. today about the access road for the propo ...
Train museum access road to be discussed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City community will have an opportunity to weigh in on a new road for the proposed expansion of the Nevada State Railroad Museum at a public meeting this afternoon.

Boulder City Marissa Adou is the new manager of Boulder City Municipal Airport. She has been at ...
Longtime employee Adou to helm BC airport
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Municipal Airport has a new manager, longtime employee Marissa Adou.

(Getty Images)
Honey seller facing misdemeanor charge
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The owner of Avenue G Local Honey is facing a misdemeanor charge and code violation for operating without the proper permits and license.

Terry Chastain was given a 90-day suspended jail sentence after he pleaded no contest to one mi ...
Cat horder gets 90-day suspended jail sentence
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A former resident received a 90-day suspended jail sentence for hoarding almost 70 cats in his Boulder City mobile home in 2019.

May is National Water Safety Month and the staff at Boulder City Pool remind residents about th ...
May is National Water Safety Month
By Cheree Brennan Special to the Boulder City Review

Swimming is one of life’s greatest activities. It offers health and fitness benefits, cools you off in the summer and can be gallons of fun. However, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional, injury-related death for children ages 1-14, so make sure you stay safe in the water by being water smart.