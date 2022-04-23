Man arrested after breaking into home, getting shot at

A man with multiple warrants for his arrest is now in custody after breaking into a home and being shot at by the homeowner while trying to evade police officers.

Police initially made contact with the man around 9 a.m. today in a parking lot at Boulder City Parkway and Buchanan Boulevard after receiving a call that said he was in the driver’s seat of a car with his eyes closed and sweating profusely, according to Lisa LaPlante, communications manager for the city.

Officers made contact with the man, who refused to roll down his window, unlock or exit his vehicle, a press release about the incident stated. They determined his identity and learned he had multiple warrants for his arrest.

The man continued to be uncooperative and drove away. The press release stated officers attempted to follow the car but lost sight of him.

“Residents in the area pointed out his route of travel and officers caught up to the car just before it crashed into another vehicle at the corner of Fifth Street and Avenue I,” the release stated, noting no injuries were reported.

After the crash, the suspect ran from the car while officers continued to search for him. They heard the sound of gunshots coming from Northridge Drive and ran toward the sound, pursuing the man through a number of backyards, the release continued.

“Police located a homeowner who had discharged their firearm at the man. The homeowner stated the man crawled through their dog door and was attempting to hide in the house.”

The suspect was not hit by the gunfire and was eventually found in the desert area behind the homes, where he surrounded and was taken into custody uninjured, according to the release.

He faces multiple charges of evading the police and hit and run.

Detectives on scene determined the homeowner’s actions were in self-defense, the release stated.

