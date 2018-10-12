Closures coming to Historic Railroad on Monday

Construction on the tunnels along the Historic Railroad Trail in Lake Mead National Recreation Area starts on Monday, Oct. 15, and will cause some trail closures for the next month.

Construction on the tunnels along the Historic Railroad Trail in Lake Mead National Recreation Area starts on Monday, Oct. 15, and will cause some trail closures for the next month.

Starting on Monday and through Nov. 15, crews will work in one tunnel at a time to remove loose rocks and repair cracks and missing shotcrete to improve the integrity of the structures. They work will be done Monday through Thursday, during which visitors will able to hike along the trail from the National Park Service or Bureau of Reclamation trailheads to the tunnel under construction.

The full trail will be open on Fridays, Saturday, Sundays, and during federal holidays. Additionally, all races and ranger programs scheduled during the construction will still occur.

This project is expected to cost around $150,000 and is provided from the cyclic maintenance fund. The contractor is Site Work Solutions from Denver.

The former railroad grade provides panoramic views of Lake Mead, overlooking the Boulder Basin, as well as many opportunities for visitors to see the railroad route that ran from Boulder City to Hoover Dam from 1931 to 1961. This project will help preserve this cultural resource for future generations.

To view a virtual experience along this trail, visit www.nps.gov/lake/planyourvisit/hikerr.htm. For more information on alternative trails at Lake Mead, please visit www.nps.gov/lake/planyourvisit/hike.htm.