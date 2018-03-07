Local entertainment, Feb. 8-14

March 8

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

March 9

What: The Elephant Ballet

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Casey Stickley of Second Echo

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: American Voodoo

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Karaoke with Bill Montana

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 7 to 11 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

March 10

What: Rock, Roll & Stroll to benefit the Senior Center of Boulder City

Where: Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org

What: Mardi Crawl Wine walk

Where: Downtown; check-in from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Grace Christian Academy, 512 California Ave.

When: 4 to 8 p.m.

Cost: $25 per person or $45 per couple

Info: 702-293-2034

What: Green Thumb farmers market

Where: Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: https://www.facebook.com/TheGreenThumbMarket

What: Out of the Desert

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: The Unwieldies

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: American Voodoo

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

March 14

What: Girl Haggard

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

