Wrestler gets scholarship to Briar Cliff

Jimmy Brown, a wrestling star for Boulder City High School, has signed his letter of intent with Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa, where he will wrestler for the Chargers at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics level.

“Honestly, this is a dream come true,” Brown said. “Briar Cliff University had everything I wanted in a program. From campus life to great relationships with both my teammates and coaches, I couldn’t ask for more. I was truly blown away on my official visit.”

Brown, the son of Matt and Jen Brown of Boulder City, said the area was another factor for his decision.

“Coming from a small town, I really wanted to feel at home when I went away for college,” Brown said. “Checking out the campus and the town, I just got the feeling that I could be happy here. I’m very excited for the next chapter in my life.”

Starting the recruiting process heavily this past summer, Brown said that his interest from universities increased rapidly recently, thanks to the helping hand of head coach Jim Cox, who sat down with his star 132-pound wrestler in hopes of finding the perfect fit.

“I owe a lot to coach Cox, not only for helping me become the wrestler I am today, but for taking the time outside of practice and meets to help me find the right fit,” Brown said. “When we started sending letters to universities, the process really heated up. I’m happy I have a collegiate home now.”

Citing relief as his grandest enjoyment throughout the process, Brown said that with his commitment out of the way, it will be easier for him to focus on earning the school’s first individual state wrestling title since Brandon Foster accomplished the feat in 2013.

Last year, he finished third in the 126-pound weight class at the 3A state championships and is among the favorites this season to qualify.

“Honestly, for me, a state championship has always been my goal,” Brown said. “Ever since I started wrestling, all I’ve wanted to be is the best. With my future now intact, I feel like I have a better chance at succeeding because really the pressure is off now. I don’t have to fight for a scholarship anymore; I can just go out and have fun competing in the sport I love. I’m going to enjoy these last few months.”

Already well on his way to contending for the state crown, Brown has been on a tear this season, most notably placing first at the 53rd annual Jimmy Hamada La Costa Classic in La Costa, California, which Cox calls one of the country’s toughest tournaments.

“It honestly doesn’t get any better than the Jimmy Hamada La Costa Classic, in my opinion,” Cox said. “Almost 600 wrestlers participate in this tournament from all over the Southwest and Northern California, making it, what I think, the toughest competition on our side of the country. For Jimmy to pull this one out is truly special. We expect big things for him moving forward.”

Not afraid to give his star pupil praise, Cox went even further saying that Briar Cliff is getting one of the best wrestlers he’s ever coached.

“I can’t say enough good things about the type of athlete Jimmy is,” Cox said. “He’s put in so much work to get up to this point, honestly I couldn’t be happier for him. He comes in every day and always gives his best; he’s one of the most coachable kids I’ve ever had. Both parties are lucky to have each other.”

