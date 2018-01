Upcoming games

Flag Football

Tuesday, Jan. 9, at Virgin Valley, 3:30 p.m. junior varsity; 4:30 p.m. varsity

Wrestling

Friday and Saturday, Jan. 5 and 6, Pahranagat Valley Invitational at Pahranagat Valley, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9, vs. Sierra Vista, 6 p.m.

Bowling

Monday, Jan. 8, vs. Sky Pointe at Boulder Bowl, 3 p.m.