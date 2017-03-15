Track teams start season with third-place wins at tourney

Opening their track and field seasons with third-place finishes, Boulder City High School’s boys and girls programs showed promise at the Bulldog Early Bird Invitational on Friday.

“I’m happy with our opening season results,” boys head coach Staci Selinger said. “We were short a few of our superstars going in, but everyone stepped up and volunteered to fill in when needed. It was a great starting point to see where everyone is at and build on from here.”

Providing the boys with great efforts, juniors Buddy Boggs and Zach Trone opened their season in style, placing at the top in each of their events.

Placing first in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:44.37, Boggs also placed second in the pole vault (10 feet), fourth in the long jump (17-5) and fifth in the high jump (5-4).

Trone, expected to be among the top jumpers in the 3A classification, showed why on Friday, placing first in the long jump with a leap of 19-7 and in the triple jump with a leap of 40-9. Trone also placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.57 seconds.

Sophomore Elias Woodbury was also at his best Friday, placing second in the 1600-meter run (5:15.68) and third in the 800-meter run (2:26.19), while junior Justis Tilman placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (48.08 seconds) and 10th in the 110-meter hurdles (20.96 seconds).

Senior Chase Cowley concluded the boys’ efforts with a pair of fifth-place finishes in the shot put (34-11) and discus (94-4).

For the girls, senior captains Jordyn Trobiani and Kenadee Bailey led the way, placing within the top five in each of their events.

“It was a great first meet for us,” girls head coach Sara Fisher said. “We had some personal records, some first places and a bunch of medals. I couldn’t have asked for more.”

Placing second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:03.39, Trobiani also placed fourth in the high jump (4-6) and triple jump (29-1).

Bailey placed first in the triple jump with a leap of 32-10, while placing fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (51.60 seconds) and fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (17.95 seconds).

Juniors Sierra Selinger and Taylor Tenney also provided the Lady Eagles will solid performances, placing in the top five of their events as well.

Selinger placed first in the 3200-meter run and second in the 1600-meter run with times of 13:01.35 and 5:56.02, respectively. Tenney placed fifth in the 100-meter (14.06), fifth in high jump (4-6) and fifth in the long jump (12-4).

The 4x100 relay team of Trobiani, Bailey, Tenney and sophomore Geri Wachtel placed second with a time of 55.42 seconds.

Wachtel concluded the girls’ individual efforts with a third-place finish in the long jump with a leap of 12-11, while placing sixth in the 100-meter hurdles (19.23 seconds) and seventh in the 300-meter hurdles (1:00.48). Seniors Sara Stepherson (9 feet) and Kate Stepherson (7-6) finished first and second in the pole vault competition.

Results from Tuesday’s Desert Pines meet were available by press time and will appear in next week’s issue.

Upcoming games

Saturday, Laguna Beach Invitational, at Laguna Beach, California, TBA