Sports Brief

Move for independency aims to save football program

Looking to save the football program, Boulder City High School will ask for independent status for the coming season at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s winter meeting today in Reno at the Silver Legacy Resort and Casino.

“We’re hoping to gain independent status in order to save our football program,” said head coach Chris Morelli. “At the end of the day, it comes down to being able to compete and field a complete team. This program has been around for 76 years. If we want to continue to run the program and try to get back to being successful, this is the way to do it.”

Coming off of a 1-8 campaign where its only victory was against 2A program Lake Mead, Morelli cited the team’s participation numbers as the primary reason for the program’s desire for independent status.

“When I got to Boulder City, the football program averaged around 80 kids throughout all three levels,” Morelli said. “This year we had 44 players in our program and were expected to compete against programs that fielded 44 players on their varsity roster alone. Going independent will allow us to play against competition of our level, it will allow us to rebuild the program the right way.”

Stating their case in front of the NIAA today, Morelli said he expects a decision to be made within the next week.

— Robert Vendettoli