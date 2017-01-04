Sports Brief

Pickleball league hosts historic kickoff event Saturday

The Las Vegas Pickleball League, which includes Boulder City, will hold the biggest kickoff event in the sport’s history Saturday, according to league founder Rick Johnson of Boulder City. More than 300 players on 16 teams will play simultaneously at six venues.

“We could complete the event in half the time, two hours, if we had more venues with six or more courts,” he said.

Pickleball will be played at Mission Hills Park and Sun City Anthem in Henderson, as well as at Bally’s, Plaza, Darling Tennis Center and Sun City Summerlin in Las Vegas.

Space is still available for those interested in playing. Information is available at www.lasvegaspickleballleague.org.

Other events planned by the league include a March 11 all-day, all-team party at Sun City Summerlin that doubles as a fundraiser with Marines of Las Vegas Toys for Tots. Details are available at www.marineslasvegas.org.

An indoor tournament will be played March 23-26 at the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St.

The event is a qualifier for the Las Vegas/Henderson all-star teams and is open to players of all skill levels and has two age categories: 19 and older, and 50 and older.

The tournament also serves as a fundraiser to resurface two outdoor pickleball courts. The entry fee is $25. For information, visit www.pickleballtournaments.com/welcome.pl?tid=993#9.

On April 15, the National Pickleball League Championship will be played in Henderson. More information is available at www.pickleballtournaments.com/welcome.pl?tid=994.

Johnson said the Las Vegas area pickleball league was designed to bring more fun, competitive play and socialization to players of all skill levels and ages.