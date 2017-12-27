Senior stars singled out for state honors

Boulder City High School senior girls volleyball player Maggie Roe was named a first-team all-state selection after guiding the Lady Eagles to their first 3A state championship since 1989.

One of 10 first-team selections, Roe was the lone 3A representative to earn a spot on either the first or second team. Three 3A players earned all-state honorable mention, including Lady Eagles freshman Kamry Bailey.

“It’s an honor to make the all-state team,” Roe said. “I know and have played with most of these girls, and it is such an honor to be listed among so many talented players.”

Roe was named the 3A All-State Most Valuable Player and Co-Player of the Year for the All-Sunrise League team.

Dominating as an all-around threat, the Western New Mexico commit led the Lady Eagles in kills (494), digs (276), aces (139) and blocked shots (77). Roe finished second on the team in assists with 273.

Tallying 350 kills and 276 digs, Bailey served as the perfect complement to Roe.

“It’s an honor to be recognized among so many great players,” Bailey said. “I feel like this recognition will give me the motivation to work even harder next year.”

Girls golf

Boulder City High School senior golfer Lani Potter was named a first-team all-state selection.

“I was very happy to be recognized with the state’s top players,” Potter said. “I’ve worked hard this season, and it feels good to see that hard work pay off. All of the other players being acknowledged are very good golfers and hard workers as well. I’m very happy to share this honor with them.”

Potter was one of eight first-team selections and the lone 3A Southern representative to earn a nomination. Two 3A Northern golfers earned all-state honorable mention.

Potter won all eight matches this season, including the 3A individual state title Oct. 19, winning by eight strokes at Mountain Falls. She also helped her teammates win their first 3A state championship since 2010.

Potter will be attending South Dakota State University next fall on a golf scholarship.

