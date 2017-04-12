Roundup: Girls swim team easily cruises to another victory

Boulder City High School’s girls swim program swam past another 4A opponent April 6, defeating Shadow Ridge 183-103 at Henderson Multigenerational Center.

Defeating their third 4A opponent this season, the Lady Eagles were led by senior Montana Lloyd, who placed first in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly.

Neck and neck with Lady Eagles senior Abby Sauerbrei (1:59.15) in the 200-yard freestyle, Lloyd edged out her teammate in the final lengths to finish with a time of 1:58.74. Lloyd easily defeated freshman teammate Audrey Selinger (1:10.19) in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.65.

Placing first in the 500-yard freestyle, Sauerbrei finished with a time of 5:11.25, while senior Mandy Gebhart placed first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.25.

Sophomores Rose Pouch (200-yard individual medley) and Annika Freiburger (100-yard breaststroke) also placed first for the Lady Eagles.

Handed their first loss of the season 173-110 against the Mustangs, the Eagles did the best they could without a few key contributors.

Finding his stride individually, sophomore A.J. Pouch placed first in 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke, with times of 2:00.06 and 1:00.03, respectively.

Senior Braden Klouse (200-yard freestyle) and sophomore Paco Cuevas (100-yard butterfly) also placed first in their events.

Boys Golf

Bringing their winning streak to three, Boulder City High School’s boys golf program placed first in the Sunrise league match at Boulder Creek on April 6.

Placing first again for the Eagles, senior Kyler Atkinson continues to prove his case as the top golfer in the 3A classification, shooting a 75 on the par-72 course.

Placing six golfers in the top seven, senior Cade Neilson finished third with a score of 80, while senior Samu Jancuk finished fourth with a score of 83.

Junior Jackson Wright (87), sophomore Kevin Phelps (88) and senior Aaron Walker (89) rounded out the Eagles’ efforts, placing fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.

Looking to continue their reign atop the 3A Sunrise, the Eagles will head to Mesquite, Nevada, on Tuesday for a league match at CasaBlanca Golf Club.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Boys Golf

Tuesday, vs. Virgina Valley, at CasaBlanca, 11 a.m.

Boys Volleyball

Wednesday, vs. Las Vegas at Eldorado, 5 p.m., freshman