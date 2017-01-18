Roundup: Bowlers roll over Cowboys

The Boulder City High School boys and girls bowling teams picked up victories against Chaparral on Jan. 12 at Sam’s Town.

The Lady Eagles cruised to a 1,724-1,145 victory, behind three players who each broke 400 in total pinfall.

Junior Bailey Bennett-Jordan rolled a 464, while senior Abigail Harling bowled a 456 with a high game of 183 in her final match.

Senior Alexis Cable also had a solid outing with a 429 total, while freshman Christine Smith bowled 375.

In a tighter battle, the boys rallied from behind to beat the Cowboys 2,129-2,105.

Trailing 764-684 after the first match, the Eagles rallied behind seniors Ed Rassuchine and Samu Jancuk. Bowling a high game of 249 in his second match, Rassuchine paced Boulder City with a score of 663, while Jancuk added a 552 score with a high game of 191 in his second match.

Sophomore Sam Holt bowled a 458, while senior Connor Armstrong followed with a 456 pin count.

Boys basketball

Turning in one of its most complete performances of the season, the Boulder City High School boys basketball team picked up its first league victory on Friday, 47-44 over host Moapa Valley.

“Our guys played really hard Friday night,” coach John Balistere said. “The game got physical and our kids did a great job of showing toughness. We made some big free throws down the stretch, and defended well throughout the game. (We did a) much better job of rebounding and communicating on the defensive end.”

Eight Eagles scored against the Pirates, led by sophomore guard Karson Bailey with 13 points.

Senior forward Justus Green and junior guard Carson Balistere both scored nine points, while juniors Tanner Montgomery, Zach Trone and Thomas Lobkowicz each had four.

“It’s very important for us to finally get this win because we’ve been focusing so much on being a team in practice and it’s nice to see things work out after you’ve worked so hard,” Montgomery said. “It takes time to learn how to win, and that game was definitely a step in the right direction for us. We did a good job at talking on defense and playing for each other instead of ourselves. I think that’s what is most important.”

Hoping to build momentum off the victory, the Eagles will resume play Friday at home against 4A opponent Liberty, followed by a league road matchup at Chaparral on Monday.

Girls basketball

The Boulder City High School girls basketball team dropped to 2-2 in league play following a 43-17 road loss Friday at division leader Moapa Valley.

The Lady Eagles weren’t able to stop the Pirates duo of Kinlee Marshall (11 points) and Lainey Cornwall (nine).

Freshman guards Madisan Manns and Keely Alexander scored six and five points, respectively, to lead the Lady Eagles, while junior forward Jerra Hinson scored three.

The Lady Eagles are off for the week and will resume play Monday on the road at Chaparral.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Upcoming Events

Boys Basketball

■ Friday, vs. Liberty, 3:30 p.m. junior varsity; 6:30 p.m. varsity

■ Monday, at Chaparral, 3:30 p.m. junior varsity; 6:30 p.m. varsity

■ Wednesday, at Virgin Valley, 5 p.m. junior varsity, 6:30 p.m. varsity

Girls Basketball

■ Monday, at Chaparral, 3:30 p.m. junior varsity, 5 p.m. varsity

■ Wednesday, vs. Virgin Valley, 5 p.m. junior varsity, 6:30 p.m. varsity

Bowling

■ Monday, vs. Sommerset Academy-Losee Campus at Boulder Bowl, 3 p.m.

■ Wednesday, vs. Del Sol at Boulder Bowl, 3 p.m.