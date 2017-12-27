Local Racing Results

Boulder City Race Series Points/ Nevada State Championship 2017
Red Rookie
First: 468, Joseph Abraham; second: 464, Raice Williams; third: 183, Jazmin Aldama.
Blue Rookie
First: 408, Alexander Khumotov; second: 72, Levi Union.
Junior Honda
First: 500, Aedan Hobbs.
Senior Honda
First: 491, Irish Fernandez; second: 467, Alexa Herring; third: 457, Raj Singh.
Flat Kart, 212 Bombers
First: 373, Manjinder Singh; second: 332, Vince Fernandez; third: 319, Sean Williams; fourth: 234, Carol Williams; fifth: 177, Jeff Hobbs; sixth: 131, MacKensie Good; seventh: 130, Talyn Williams; eighth: 113, Julee Pratt; ninth: 71, Todd Pratt; 10th: 66, Landon Williams; 11th: 61, Alexa Herring.
Track Records
Red Rookie: Joseph Abraham, 11:80
Blue Rookie: Irish Fernandez, 10:59
Junior Honda: Aedan Hobbs, 10:20
Senior Honda: Alexa Herring, 10:38
Flat Kart: Vince Fernandez, 10:13
Cycle Kart: Steve Vinson Sr., 12:87
2017 Boulder City Race Series
Outstanding Driver 2017: Alexa Herring
Results Race 5, Fall Series Final, Dec. 10
Red Rookie
Heat
First: Joseph Abraham; second: Raice Williams; third: Lexi Abraham.
Junior Honda/Blue Rookie
Heat
First: Aedan Hobbs; second: Levi Union; third: Alexander Khumotov.
Senior Honda
Heat
First: Raj Singh; second: Irish Fernandez; third: Alexa Herring, did not finish.
Flat Kart 212 Bombers
Heat
First: Sean Williams; second: Carol Williams; third: Kyler Jennell; fourth: Ashton Leonard; fifth: Todd Pratt; sixth: Julee Pratt.
Kid Flat Kart
Heat
First: Ashton Leonard; second: Kyler Jennell.
Red Rookie
Main
First: Joseph Abraham; second: Raice Williams; third: Lexi Abraham.
Junior Honda/Blue Rookie
Main
First: Aedan Hobbs; second: Levi Union; third: Alexander Khumotov.
Senior Honda
Main
First: Irish Fernandez; second: Raj Singh; third: Alexa Herring.
Flat Kart 212 Bombers
Main
First: Ashton Leonoard; second: Sean Williams; third: Carol Williams; fourth: Julee Pratt; fifth: Kyler Jennell; sixth: Todd Pratt.
Kid Flat Kart
Heat
First: Ashton Leonard; second: Kyler Jennell.
The schedule for the coming season can be found at lvqm.webs.com.