Local Golf Results

March 2, four-person 1,2,3 Lawrence Welk net tourney for Plus 55 Boulder City Men’s/Women’s Golf

Association

Flight A, first-place winners at 116: Dave Weir, Mark Sugden, Sheryl Mayes and Kate Ulrich.

Second-place winners at 119: Roger Montgomery, Dottie Kane, Cecil Short and Benji Sarnessar.

Flight B, first-place winners at 121: Vic Holiman, Jerry Boggess, Wendy Layne and Birdie Hurst.

Second-place winner at 127: Al Robinson, Kathy Robinson, Ray Thurston and Bonnie Godtel.

Closest to the pin winners on holes No. 4, 7, 14 and 17, respectively: Dottie Kane, Dottie Kane, Clark Newby and Dave Weir.

Tournaments for those 55 and older are held the first Thursday of each month.

March 17, two-person net best ball tournament for Boulder City Men’s Golf Association

Flight A, first-place winners at 62: Leigh Wilson and Benji Sarnessar.

Second-place winners at 63: Jim Stephens and Garland Saip.

Flight B, first-place winners at 61: Ron Ohlhausen and Bruce Courtney.

Second-place winners at 63: Jeff Novak and Larry Eden.

Flight C, first-place winners at 64: Jeff Finney and Jerry Finney.

Second-place winners at 66: Larry Langley and Ed Aquino.

Flight D, first-place winners at 61: Clark Newby and Ken Miyazono.

Second-place winners at 62: Lary Street and Dave Carlson.

Closest to the pin winners on holes No. 4, 7, 14 and 17, respectively: Ron Ohlhausen, Ron Ohlhausen, DW Warczak and Jim Ropp.

March 18

Flight A, first-place winners at 59: Jim Tousignant with a blind draw.

Second-place winners at 61: Lynn Parker with a blind draw.

Flight B, first-place winners at 59: Ed Page and Jason Janson.

Second-place winners at 60: Dan Stanley and Mike Martinez.

Flight C, first-place winners at 62: Clark Newby and Ken Miyazono.

Second-place winners at 65: Jerry Boggess and Craig Boggess.

Closest to the pin winners on holes No. 4, 7, 14 and 17, respectively: Mike Martinez, Clark Newby, Chris Blake and Lynn Parker.

Information on how to join these two Boulder City golf associations is available on the bulletin boards at Boulder City Municipal Golf Course, as if information on how to join the Winterwood Men’s and Boulder City Women’s golf associations.