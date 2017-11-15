Local bowling results

Team vs. Field
Bob Cox: 205, 202; Alicia Smith: 222, 211; Ryan McQuillan: 208, 214, 234; Dick Knuth: 204, 214, 209, 225; Tom Bywater: 202; Diana Cavins: 203; Dan Combs: 214.
Tuesday Trios
Diana Cavins: 179, 171, 181, 189, 175, 206; Cathy Westrich: 194, 176; Nancy Ward: 172; Dorothy Albright: 179.
Funtyme
Joe Merrill: 246, 245/682 and 280, 215, 260/755; Gary Krason: 227; Michael Boreham: 235; Dan Tanksley: 223, 201; Karen Alexander: 218; Matt Esauk: 212; Alicia Smith: 205; Ryan McQuillan: 245/602.
Wednesday Seniors
Linda Barber: 219, 221; Ray Haymes: 210; John Ataide: 200; Lonnie Cavins: 217, 212, 227/601; Jerry Sparks: 213; Kirk Drake: 204.
No Tap
Gary Krason: 207, 242, 236, 229; Dana Mead: 220; Dan Jensen: 244; Rick Renberg: 296, 265, 222, 210, 268; Bill White: 211; Kelly Bartlett: 218; Troy Hamilton: 239, 204, 221; Ann Hamilton: 232; Jerry Sparks: 239, 246; Dan Fox: 224; Danny Sanchez: 210, 213; Kathy Dosch: 212, 254, Dan Dombrowski: 267.
Original Earlybirds
Sue Norris: 195; Dorothy Albright: 193, 174.
Mens Commercial
Steve Lindsey: 223; Michael Boreham: 212; Greg Debelak: 219; Rick Renberg: 223; Lonnie Cavins: 222; Lyle Jensen: 234, 223, 247, 217; Bryan Paletta: 204; Ed Bible: 218; Dan Dombrowski: 206; Steve Osborne: 225, 226, 217; Joe Merrill: 202, 213, 237; Paul Renteria: 229, 231, 246, 269, 215; Andrew Kennedy: 234, 231; Bob Scott: 210, 214; Keith Dallura: 202, 235; Scott Sauer: 210, 208; Oly Olson: 206, 231; Chuck Pierce: 209; Tom Basinger: 213; Jim Coleman: 201.
Hi Lo Scratch
Keith Dallura: 200, 209, 201, 259, 204 and 246; Tom Cavey 202 and 229, 218, 227.
Almost Live
Bryan Paletta: 229; Jim Coleman: 200; Dan Combs: 213, 202, 227, 213; Mike Madrid: 242, 211, 227; Debbie Sixberry: 202; Keith Dallura: 207, 225.