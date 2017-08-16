Local Bowling Results

Boulder Bowl is accepting participants for its fall leagues that start in September. Those interested can register at the bowling center, 504 California Ave.

League high scores

Team vs. Field

Diana Cavins: 211, 205; Lonnie Cavins: 258, 215/859, and 203; Boo Nelson: 233, 257, 245, 208/943 and 206, 213, 246, 213/878; Paul Renteria: 215, 208, 248/840; Dan Combs: 222, 221; Bob Cox: 206, 225; Matt McQuillan: 225; Jeffrey Wright: 223, 223, 220, 209, 237/859; Ryan McQuillan: 200, 203, 217; Sean Desrochers: 200, 233, 212/821.

Summer Doubles

Boo Nelson: 246, 204/635 and 213, 204; Jim Coleman: 200, 201, 237; Diana Cavins: 201.

Summer Seniors

Jerry Sparks: 205; Lonnie Cavins: 219, 212; Diana Cavins: 208.

No Tap

Jim Coleman: 286, 239/705 and 230; Scott Munger: 206, Dave Alexander: 234, 218; Rick Renberg: 214, 221, 207, 249, 277, 278/804; Jerry Sparks: 224, 225, 265, 214/704: Bryan Paletta: 232, 242, 228/702 and 268, 212, 228/708; Kathy Dosch: 240; Karen Alexander: 220, 200.

Hi Lo Scratch

Jim Coleman: 218, 204/621; Ed Bible: 234; Lonnie Cavins: 214; James Hensley: 204; Joe Merrill: 223/606.

Teen/Adult

Samu Januk: 157, 162, 174; Mike Flake: 161, 155; Kris Gilles: 158, 165, 154; Ed Bible: 159, 164; Jamison Kaboli: 161, 167; Sam Holt: 154.