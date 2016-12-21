Lady Eagles flag football team back on track

The Boulder City High School flag football program closed out its preseason schedule with a 26-0 victory over 4A opponent Clark on Dec. 15, finishing the slate with an impressive 7-1 record.

“I think we are off to a great start as a team,” senior Kenadee Bailey said. “Of course, we still have some polishing to do but overall we have been improving as a team each week.”

Putting her play-making ability on full display against the Chargers, Bailey scored three of the Lady Eagles’ four touchdowns, scoring on a 4-yard pass from junior quarterback Nicole Valle and returning a pair of interceptions 49 and 22 yards, respectively, for TDs. Bailey credited her team’s defense for the opportunities.

“Those interceptions wouldn’t have been possible without the crazy good pressure our rusher Daisy Hodgkin put on the quarterback and the great defense the rest of my team plays,” Bailey said. “Nothing happens with just one person. I’m grateful to have such amazing athletes around me that make it so I can play the way that I have been.”

Bailey tallied four tackles as well, while junior pass rushers Hodgkin and Hannah Barth had five tackles and a sack each. Bailey currently leads the state with three interception returns out of her five defensive stops, while Hodgkin leads the state in sacks with nine.

Making a difference in offense as well, Bailey hauled in a game-high 10 passes for 59 yards, while rushing for 13 yards on four carries.

“I think the Clark game was a good win for us after the Green Valley loss,” Bailey said. “But quite honestly, our eyes are set on our league opponents. Preseason is now in the past.”

Confident they have the right mix at the quarterback position, both junior signal-callers Valle and Taylor Tenney looked solid against the Chargers, splitting the workload with 16 pass attempts each.

Tenney completed 11 for 73 yards, while rushing for 25 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Valle completed 10 pass attempts for 78 yards.

Also emerging offensively for the Lady Eagles, junior Nikki Meleo rushed for 55 yards on 11 carries in place of senior starter Alexis Pohe, while senior receiver Emily Mull caught six passes for 50 yards.

Off for the holiday break, the Lady Eagles will prepare for their first league contest against much-improved Virgin Valley on Jan. 4.

“Our league has gotten better, so we’re focused on being better,” head coach Chris Morelli said. “We’ll spend our holiday break preparing.”

