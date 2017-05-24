Girls, boys jump in state rankings

Boulder City High School’s girls track and field program proved to be Southern Nevada’s most improved group Saturday at Foothill High School, placing sixth overall with 50 team points during the 3A state championships.

The Lady Eagles, led by seniors Jordyn Trobiani, Kenadee Bailey and Sara Stepherson, improved upon last season’s state placing of 19th with a score of only 3 points.

“We did really well as a team at state,” Bailey said. “Lots of girls finished higher than where they were seeded, and a few girls earned personal bests, too. We came together and gave it our all, a great way to end the season.”

Representing the Lady Eagles in three individual events, Trobiani was the team’s top point earner, finishing fourth in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) and triple jump (33-11.5) and fifth in the 400-meter dash with a personal-best time of 1 minute, 1.12 seconds.

Competing in three individual events as well, Bailey recorded fifth-place finishes in the triple jump (33-6.5) and 300-meter hurdles (50.31). Bailey placed sixth in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.27 seconds, while sophomore teammate Geri Wachtel placed seventh with a personal-best time of 17.35 in her only event.

Stepherson rounded out the Lady Eagles’ senior core with a second-place finish in the pole vault with a leap of 11 feet and a seventh-place finish in the long jump with a leap of 14-6.75. Senior Kate Stepherson finished fifth in the pole vault with a leap of 8 feet.

Junior Taylor Tenney placed sixth in the long jump at 14-9.75 and eighth in the triple jump with a 30-11.75. Junior Sierra Selinger finished eighth in the 1600 (6:08.14) and 3200 (14:15.18).

“I was very proud of all their performances,” girls head coach Sara Fisher said. “Everyone had great individual events. Our two hurdlers finished as our fastest in the last 10 years, and our jumpers had an amazing day. I’m glad we were able to achieve some personal bests, including Sara in the pole vault, who set a new school record.”

The boys also improved upon last season’s state championship finish, going from 23 points and 15th place to 40 points and eighth place.

“I’m really proud of the boys’ performances at state,” boys head coach Staci Selinger said. “Zach (Trone) and Tyler (Campbell) each medaled in some of their individual events, while Buddy (Boggs) and Briggs (Huxford) will continue to improve their game in pole vault and have a great future in track for their senior years.”

Trone, a junior, and Campbell, a senior, were among the top finishers in each of their events, earning the majority of the team’s points.

Finishing third in the long jump with a 20-7.25, Trone also placed fourth in the triple jump (44-2.25) and in the 100-meter dash (11.16).

One of the only juniors in senior-laden events, Trone said he is excited about improving this offseason and hopefully doing even better next season.

“I’m very proud of what I accomplished this season as an individual coming close to breaking some school records and placing at state,” Trone said. “I’m super excited to see what I can bring to the table next year and look forward to an awesome senior year. I couldn’t ask for a better coaching staff and team, as they all helped shape me into a better athlete.”

Campbell set personal bests in the 800 (2:01.54), 1600 (4:41.19) and 3200 (10:35.77), finishing fifth, fourth and sixth, respectively.

Juniors Buddy Boggs (12 feet) and Briggs Huxford (11-6) finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the pole vault.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.