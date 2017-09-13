Friendly competition keeps girls sharp on golf course

Claiming its second consecutive 3A Sunrise League victory, Boulder City High School’s girls golf team is on a roll behind one of the deepest rosters in Southern Nevada.

“We’re just playing really sound golf as a team right now,” head coach Andy Schaper said. “Every one of our girls are on their games right now and posting new lows each match. It’s been really fun to see this group come out firing so early.”

Claiming the low score of 340 at Falcon Ridge on Sept. 7, the Lady Eagles edged past Southeast Career Technical Academy (379), staying on the winning end of their friendly league rivalry.

“There is definitely a sense of friendly competition between us out there,” senior Lani Potter said. “It’s fun competing against them; we all get along extremely well out there.”

Placing three golfers in the top four, star senior Potter led the way with a 2-over-par 74 but feels she still has much improvement left in her game.

“I’m honestly not playing up to my potential right now, but I’m staying positive,” Potter said. “I know that if I keep working hard, my scores will start to reflect my effort.”

Playing the best golf of her life, junior Ryann Reese finished second with an 80 and sophomore Sydney Krumm finished with an 89. Both scores we personal bests for the golfers.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Ryann and Sydney for their efforts at Falcon Ridge,” Schaper said. “Ryann had the best outing I’ve ever seen from her, shooting three birdies in a round, while Sydney did a nice job getting under 90. They’ve both been putting in a lot of hard work; it’s nice to see it’s being rewarded.”

Placing sixth through eighth after a trio of Southeast Career Technical Academy competitors, junior Madisan Walker (97), sophomore Makaela Perkins (103) and freshman Riley Shuman (104) rounded out the Lady Eagles’ core.

Looking to keep their unblemished league record intact, the Lady Eagles will host this week’s league match at Boulder City Municipal at 1 p.m. today.

Reese attributed the team’s practice session as the main asset to the Lady Eagles’ success.

“Our practice sessions really push us to do our best everyday because we are all competitive,” she said. “Also having an experienced golfer like Lani really help us all when Andy is not around and helps keep us prepared.”

Upcoming games

Today, Sept. 14, league match at Boulder City Municipal, 1 p.m.