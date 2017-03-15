Eagles retire Patton’s jersey, honor fallen Navy SEAL

The life of Shane Patton, a Boulder City High School class of 2000 graduate and Navy SEAL who was killed in action in Afghanistan, was honored at Whalen Field on Wednesday during the Eagles’ home game against Western.

The No. 2 jersey of Patton, who played on the varsity baseball team for two seasons, was retired in the left outfield during the ceremony and placed next to the Eagle’s American flag. He was 22 when he was killed during Operations Red Wings on June 28, 2005.

“We felt this was the right time to honor Shane,” head coach Bobby Reese said. “Shane was an amazing person, someone who obviously touched a lot of lives, and continues to do so with his foundation. We decided to put it next to the American flag so everyone can honor him and what he did for our country during each game when we sing the national anthem.”

Honoring Patton with an SP on their jerseys as well this season, the Eagles will don new jerseys paid for by the Shane Patton Foundation.

“Every year our foundation donates the money raised through our pub crawls to Boulder City High School,” member Brandon Tretton said. “This year, thanks to the great support from our community, we were able to provide the baseball team with new jerseys, honoring Shane. We’re just happy people continue to support our foundation.”

Well represented at Wednesday’s festivities, four members from the foundation, Tretton, Grant Turner, Joel Pepper and Chase Patton, threw out ceremonial first pitches.

Hopeful to continue their generous donations to the Eagles, the Shane Patton Foundation will host its annual pub crawl at The Dillinger Food and Drinkery at 6 p.m. April 15. Tretton encourages the entire community to come out and show their support for Patton and the Eagles.