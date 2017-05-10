Eagles advance in playoffs after defeating Desert Pines 12-0

Boulder City High School’s baseball program wasted no time Tuesday against Desert Pines in the opening round of the 3A postseason, routing the Jaguars 12-0.

“Hopefully our bats can stay hot,” head coach Bobby Reese said “We wanted to get into the winners’ bracket and have a lead so we could get Rhett (Armstrong) off the mound as soon as possible. We did both so it was a good day for the club.”

Looking to become back-to-back 3A champions for the first time in the school’s history, the Eagles got off to a great start behind junior Rhett Armstrong, who has become the team’s second ace toward the end of the season.

Throwing three scoreless innings, Armstrong allowed one hit while striking out three batters. Putting together a complete pitching effort, seniors Noah Higgins and Nolan Herr each threw a scoreless inning of relief.

“Rhett has quickly become a second ace of the staff for us,” Reese said. “Having a 1-2 punch with Armstrong and Jake Hubel will hopefully carry us this week. The bullpen did their job as well, like they have all season long. Came in and threw strikes. We need great performances from everyone to be successful.”

The Eagles scored 12 runs off of 11 hits, highlighted by senior Kodey Rahr who went 2-for-3 with four runs batted in.

Hitting a pair of singles, Rahr drove in the game’s first run in the first inning, followed by a two-run single in the fourth inning. He also hit a sacrifice fly to right center for an RBI in the second inning.

“Kodey had a big day for us,” Reese said. “It’s nice to get him going offensively. We count on him a lot with catching; it was nice to see him producing in our three hole.”

Far from a one-man show, Rahr was joined by Higgins and junior D.J. Reese, who each drove in a pair of runs.

Despite going hitless Tuesday, Higgins hit sacrifice flies in the first and fourth innings for the Eagles, while Reese finished 2-for-3 with an RBI double.

Senior Jake Hubel (2-for-3, one double) and Herr (2-for-3) each provided an RBI as well.

“Hopefully our bats stay hot,” coach Reese said. “We had a lot of hits today and put a lot of quality at bats together. It’s the right time of year to be peaking and I feel that we are.”

Results from Wednesday’s home playoff game against Virgin Valley will appear in next week’s issue, along with the remainder of the Eagles’ postseason slate.

Upcoming games

■ Today, 3:30 p.m., site TBA

■ Friday, 1 or 4 p.m., at Southeast Career Technical Academy, depending on Thursday’s game

■ Saturday, noon, at Southeast Career Technical Academy, depending on Friday’s game