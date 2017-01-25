Consistent offense leads to victories for Lady Eagles flag football team

Improving to 3-2 in league play, the Boulder City High School flag football program rolled to another victory Monday, defeating Chaparral 24-12.

“With each game we improve as a team, but there’s still work to be done,” head coach Chris Morelli said. “The little things to be great still have to be done at times. … too many missed opportunities for points. We’re getting there though. I’m proud of the girls for pulling out another victory.”

Playing more consistent on offense throughout their three-game winning streak, the Lady Eagles got terrific quarterback play from junior Taylor Tenney on Monday, beating the Cowboys with both her arm and her legs.

“These past few games our team has come back and shown what we can do,” Tenney said. “Our offense is now up to our usual speed and aggressiveness. I’m very confident with these girls and my position moving forward. Our team understands each other and works well together, which has helped us in these last wins.”

Looking more comfortable within the offense after each start, Tenney was at her best against the Cowboys, completing 16-of-24 for 186 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 62 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

A two-way player for the Lady Eagles, Tenney also recorded an interception along with two tackles.

“The thing about Taylor is she is so dynamic you don’t know what she’s going to do,” senior receiver Aimee Finn said. “For a first-year varsity player, she’s really matured as the season has gone on. She can beat you with her arm, with her legs, she is a playmaker. The team has really rallied behind her and we’ve gotten better because of it.”

Finding consistency with her receivers, Tenney found Finn for 34 yards and two touchdowns and junior Nikki Meleo for a two-yard touchdown. Senior Emily Mull also recorded three catches for 30 yards, while junior Daisey Hodgkin caught four passes for 45 yards.

Helping her junior signal caller as well, senior playmaker Kenadee Bailey churned in her usual spectacular performance, leading the team in rushing yards (10 carries, 85 yards), receiving yards (six catches, 75 yards) and tackles with seven.

“I can’t say enough about Kenadee,” Morelli said. “She makes everything run as smoothly as possible. A three-year varsity contributor, she’s really been a leader this year having been there before and knowing what it takes to win. On the field obviously she’s a playmaker, but it’s been her leadership that has been valuable to the team this season.”

The Lady Eagles face Southeast Career Technical Academy on Tuesday. The Roadrunners won the first meeting 12-7 on Jan. 6.

Upcoming game

Tuesday, vs. Southeast Career Technical Academy, 3:30 p.m. junior varsity; 4:30 p.m. varsity