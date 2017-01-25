City Recreation

Youth hockey program starts Saturday inside old gym

Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s kindergarten through second-grade floor hockey program begins this week with an opening ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.

The parks and recreation program will recognize all of the teams, coaches and our wonderful sponsor: Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club, said Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator for the department. The Boy Scouts will present the flags prior to the first game at 9 a.m.

Third through sixth-grade hockey sign-ups are ongoing through February. Clinics for this age group are scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 22 and 23 in the old gymnasium.

Victories put Slow and Steady

atop men’s basketball league

Slow and Steady had an impressive week in the men’s recreation basketball league with two big victories over B.C. Kids and Boulder Dam Credit Union. Sheldon Hutchins led the way, averaging 22 points a game.

Woodbury Law looked strong as well. Dominating inside the key with Nate Hafen leading in rebounds and averaging 28.5 points per game, they were unstoppable. Brig Church had an incredible 3-point shot streak last week and averaged 20.5 points per game. Woodbury Law won both of its games last week in overtime.

B.C. Kids racked up points against Flight S2S on Jan. 19, breaking the 100-point mark in a 103-57 win. Ryan McQuillan has been hot outside of the key with an average of 29 points per game.

Other high scorers last week were Jay Brown from Flight S2S and Tyler Bletch from B.C. Family Mortuary, who each averaged 23 points per game.

League standings: Slow and Steady: 4-1; Woodbury Law: 4-1; Flight S2S: 3-2; B.C. Kids: 2-3; B.C. Family Mortuary: 1-3; Boulder Dam Credit Union: 1-3.