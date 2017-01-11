Men’s basketball league underway

Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s men’s basketball league began last week. Woodbury Law, Flight S2S and Slow and Steady were winners with key performances from Tyler Bletch with 21 points, Michael Van Diest with 36 points, and Joey Felsenfeld with 21 points.

Games are being played at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday nights through February at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.

Youth basketball underway, floor hockey starts Jan. 28

The Parks and Recreation Department’s girls and boys youth basketball league begins this week with third- and fourth-graders playing Monday and Wednesday evenings and fifth- through seventh-grade teams playing Tuesday and Thursday evenings. The games will be played through mid-February.

Kindergarten through second-grade floor hockey begins this month with an opening ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 28 in the old gym at the recreation center.

Games will be played every Saturday through February.

The department is now accepting sign-ups for third- through sixth-grade floor hockey. The older players will have clinics start at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and 23 at the recreation center. Games will begin in March and be played on Monday and Wednesday evenings.