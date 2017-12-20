City Recreation

With an undefeated 24-0 record, Boulder Dam Credit Union was crowned champion of the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s fall coed softball league.

In the last game of the season, played Sunday at Hemenway Valley Park, T.Q. Pallets defeated Best Dam Crossfit.

The final standings were: Boulder Dam Credit Union 24-0; Boulder Bowl 17-7; T.Q. Pallets 13-11; Boulder Dam Brewery 10-14; Classy N Sassy 9-15; Boulder City Merchants 7-17; and Best Dam Crossfit 4-20.

The adult men’s and coed leagues will begin again in April with the men’s league playing on Thursday evenings and the coed league playing on Sundays.