City Recreation

Men’s basketball league gears up for tourney

Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s men’s summer basketball league concludes regular play this week. A double-elimination tournament begins at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 in the gym at the recreation center, 900 Arizona St., said Kelly Lehr, department sports coordinator.

The Boulder Dam Credit Union has made a comeback in the past few weeks, with big scoring efforts from Tyler Bletch, Mark Steven and JJ Gray, Lehr said. The team defeated Slow and Steady 60-51 and Woodbury Law 59-42. It is now tied with Woodbury Law for first place.

B.C. Kids have been rallying to the forefront as well. Ryan McQuillan and Michael Van Diest are averaging 17 and 18 points a game, she said. B.C. Kids beat Slow and Steady 69-62 and Woodbury Law 56-48 last week.

League standings: Woodbury Law 4-3; Boulder Dam Credit Union 4-3; Slow and Steady 3-4’ and B.C. Kids 3-4.

Informational meetings about softball, volleyball leagues set

Meetings for the fall adult softball league will be held tonight at the recreation center, 900 Arizona St. The men’s league meeting will be held at 7 p.m. and the coed league meeting is set for 8 p.m.

The league’s season will begin in early September, with games played on Thursday and Sunday evenings through December at the ball fields at Hemenway Valley Park.

A meeting for the fall adult women’s volleyball league will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at the recreation center. Games will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11.

Soccer clinics to kick off league play

The Parks and Recreation Department will hold youth soccer clinics Monday through Aug. 24 at Pratte Field at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd.

Sessions for kindergartners are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday or Tuesday, Aug. 21 or 22, while sessions for first- and second-graders will be held at 7 p.m. Monday or Tuesday, Aug. 21 or 22.

Third- through fifth-graders are invited to attend sessions at 6 p.m. Wednesday or Thursday, Aug. 23 or 24, while sessions for sixth- through eighth-graders will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday or Thursday, Aug. 23 or 24.

Registration for the coming soccer season will close at 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Lehr said. Cost is $40 per play and includes a team T-shirt.

The department also is looking for soccer coaches. Call 702-293-9256 for more information.