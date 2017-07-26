City Recreation

Basketball started in community

Men’s summer basketball is underway. Woodbury Law pulled away with an undefeated start in two close games against B.C. Kids (51-49) and Slow and Steady (64-55) with big scoring efforts from Brian Alder with 12 points and Nate Hafen with 29.

Boulder Dam Credit Union defeated B.C. Kids in a close 44-41 game. Slow and Steady defeated Boulder Dam Credit Union in the season kickoff game 59-48. Ryan McQuillan with 15 points, Mark Stephens with 15 points, Eddie Willingham with 17 points and Sheldon Hutchins with 32 points were the scoring leaders this past week.

Games continue Tuesdays and Thursdays through August in the new Parks and Recreation gymnasium beginning at 8 p.m.