City Recreation

Men’s basketball league ends with championship games

Two teams were eliminated from Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department men’s basketball league tournament last week, as B.C. Kids, Slow and Steady, Woodbury Law and Boulder Dam Credit Union advanced with high-scoring performances from Mike Hernandez of B.C. Kids (20 points), Shane Levin of the credit union (21 points) and Marcus Wilson (21 points) and Sheldon Hutchins of Slow and Steady (26 points), according to Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator for the department.

The semifinal games will be played at 7 tonight and the championship game at 8 p.m. at the Boulder City Parks and Recreation gymnasium, 900 Arizona St.

The recreational basketball league will resume play at the end of July. Interested teams should contact Lehr at 702-293-9254.