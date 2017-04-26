Boys, girls track teams put in solid performances at tourney

Traveling to Silverado on Friday for the 4A-laden Skyhawk Invitational, several Eagles had standout performances, showing they’re not just limited to the confines of 3A competition.

One of four 3A programs battling against 15 4A programs, the Lady Eagles had a solid showing as a team overall, placing nine Top 10 finishers, headlined by senior Kenadee Bailey.

An all-around performer for the Lady Eagles, Bailey finished as high as seventh in the triple jump with a leap of 33-8¾, while placing ninth in the long jump, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.

Finishing seventh in the triple jump as well, senior Jordyn Trobiani placed ninth in the high jump with a leap of 4-6. She also placed 16th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:03.38.

Continuing to make a name for herself in the distance competition, junior Sierra Selinger finished ninth in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:41.43, while placing 10th in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:49.36.

Senior pole vaulter Sara Stepherson concluded the event with a fourth-place finish, setting a personal record with a leap of 10-6. Senior Kate Stepherson finished 12th with a 7-foot jump.

“The team is looking super good this year,” Bailey said. “We are really spread out with great athletes in tons of different events. Jordyn (Trobiani) and Sara (Stepherson) have both had really good seasons so far. There are lots of girls to keep an eye on with state potential, too, like Taylor Tenney, Geri Wachtel, Kate Stepherson, Sierra Selinger and we may even be able to get a relay or two into state this year. We’re hoping to finish strong.”

Looking to finish strong this season as well are junior Zach Trone and senior Tyler Campbell, who each have a chance at winning state this May in their respective events.

Trone was one of the top athletes at the invitational, placing fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 42-8 and seventh in the long jump with a leap of 20-10½.

One of the top 3A sprinters as well, Trone placed 11th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.45 and 13th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23 seconds.

Campbell set a personal record in the 800-meter run, finishing eighth with a time of 2:05.01, while placing 11th in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:46.41.

Senior discus thrower Chase Cowley placed 14th with a new personal record heave of 112-3, while junior Buddy Boggs finished 13th in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal record time of 43:84 seconds.

“I think the 4A competition helped the boys rise to a new level,” boys head coach Staci Selinger said. “I am proud of the boys, especially Buddy Boggs and Tyler Campbell, who had some really great races and broke personal records.”

Running in a 3A meet the day before on April 20, both Eagles program claimed victory against host Cheyenne, Western and Somerset Academy-Losee.

For the boys, who finished with an overall team score of 88, Campbell finished first in the 1600- and 3200-meter runs, while Cowley placed first in discus and Boggs finished first in the high jump.

Trone finished first in the long jump, along with two second-place finishes in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

Sophomore Justice Tillman had a big day in the hurdles events, finishing first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.52 and second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 20.85.

For the girls, who finished with an overall score of 91, Bailey finished first in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and in the triple jump, while placing second in the long jump.

Selinger placed first in the 1600-meter run and second in the 800-meter run while Trobiani finished first in the high jump.

Tenney finished second in the 100-meter dash, triple jump and high jump.

Senior Greta Bassano (3200-meter run) and sophomores Taylor Cunningham (high jump) and Wachtel (100-meter hurdles) each finished second in their respective events.

The Eagles will host a meet today against rivals Pahrump Valley and Virgin Valley.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Upcoming game

Today, vs. Pahrump and Virgin Valley, at home, 3:30 p.m.