Athlete of the Week

Laura Hubel/Boulder City Review

Each week the coaches at Boulder City High School nominate an athlete to spotlight for contributions made to his or her team. This week’s honor goes to track team member Briggs Huxford. The junior set personal records in all of his events at the team’s last home meet April 27. Coach Staci Selinger said he has worked hard all season and did well at regionals and state, ranking as one of the region’s best in the pole vault. He also competes in sprints and jumps. Huxford, the son of Andy and Rachelle Huxford, also plays football for the Eagles.