Athlete of the Week

Laura Hubel/Boulder City Review

Each week the coaches at Boulder City High School nominate an athlete to spotlight for contributions made to his or her team. This week’s honor goes to senior Cade Neilson, who plays on the boys golf team. Neilson shot a personal best 35 on nine holes during the team’s match against Green Valley High School on April 26 to lead the Eagles to a win with a low score of 200. He has had three third-place finishes, along with fourth- and fifth-place finishes, during the season’s league matches. He is the son of Eric and Chrissy Neilson.