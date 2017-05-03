Athlete of the Week

Laura Hubel/Boulder City Review

Each week the coaches at Boulder City High School nominate an athlete to spotlight for contributions made to his or her team. This week’s honor goes to senior Abby Sauerbrei, team captain for the girls swim team. Sauerbrei has consistently won her events, including the 100- and 500-meter freestyle, 100-meter backstroke and 100-meter butterfly. She also has been on a number of winning relay teams. She is the daughter of Tom and Trisha Sauerbrei and will be attending and swimming for Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan.