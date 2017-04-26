Athlete of the Week

Laura Hubel/Boulder City Review

Each week the coaches at Boulder City High School nominate an athlete to spotlight for contributions made to his or her team. This week’s honor goes to junior DJ Reese, who plays shortstop and pitches for the varsity baseball team. During a five-game stretch, Reese led the Eagles in RBIs with six and hits with eight, including one triple, and had a batting average of .571. Reese also wrestles and is a member of the National Honor Society. He is the son of Bobby and Kelly Reese.