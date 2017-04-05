Athlete of the Week

Laura Hubel/Boulder City Review

Each week the coaches at Boulder City High School nominate an athlete to spotlight for contributions made to his or her team. This week’s honor goes to senior James Embro, who joined the track team this year as a mid-distance to distance runner and has already qualified for regional competition. Coach Staci Selinger said Embro has a “tremendous work ethic as well as the speed and endurance needed to succeed at almost any distance on the track. He is a four-year veteran of the cross country team and serves as treasurer on the student council.