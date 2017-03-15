Athlete of the Week

Each week the coaches at Boulder City High School nominate an athlete to spotlight for contributions made to his or her team. This week’s honor goes to junior Bailey Bennett-Jordan, who pitches and plays first base for the Lady Eagles softball team. She was recognized for her performance during the Colorado River Invitational in Needles, California, where she pitched 17 innings over three and a half games, striking out 24 batters. At the plate, she has a .615 batting average, with four singles, one double and three home runs, bringing in 11 runs. She is the daughter of Billy and Timmie Jordan.

Laura Hubel/Boulder City Review