Athlete of the Week

Laura Hubel/Boulder City Review

Each week the coaches at Boulder City High School nominate an athlete to spotlight for contributions made to his or her team. This week’s honoree is senior Emily Mull, who plays wide receiver and safety for the varsity flag football team. Mull was singled out for catching nine passes for 105 years and two touchdowns in the Jan. 4 and Jan. 6 games against Virgin Valley and Southeast Career Technical Academy, respectively. The Lady Eagles lost both games, 26-13 and 12-7. She is the daughter of Steve and Michelle Mull.