Athlete of the Week

Laura Hubel/Boulder City Review

Each week the coaches at Boulder City High School nominate an athlete to spotlight for contributions made to his or her team. This week’s honoree is senior Jimmy Brown. A member of the varsity wrestling team, he placed first in the Boulder City Duals, pinning all 11 of his opponents. He also placed first in the Jimmy Hamada La Costa Canyon Classic, featuring 600 competitors, where he also won the California tournament’s MVP award. He is the son of Matt and Jen Brown.